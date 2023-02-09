China's Alibaba joins global chatbot race

Tech

BSS/AFP
09 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 11:09 am

Related News

China's Alibaba joins global chatbot race

BSS/AFP
09 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 11:09 am
A man walks past the Alibaba Group office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man walks past the Alibaba Group office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday it was working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining a flurry of global tech firms rushing to match the popular AI-powered chatbot.

ChatGPT has sparked a gold rush in artificial intelligence technology, with Microsoft, Google and China's Baidu all working to develop chatbots that can mimic human speech.

The service, created by San Francisco company OpenAI, has caused a sensation for its ability to write essays, poems and programming code on demand within seconds, sparking widespread fears of student cheating or professions becoming obsolete.

Alibaba is now working on a ChatGPT-style conversation bot of its own that is being tested by employees, a company spokeswoman told AFP on Thursday.

She declined to offer details on when the service would be launched or whether it would be part of Taobao, China's biggest online shopping platform.

The announcement comes days after Chinese search giant Baidu said it would complete testing of its AI chatbot in March.

Microsoft has announced a multibillion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and plans to integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence with its Bing search engine.

Google also announced a slew of features powered by AI on Wednesday.
With no barriers to creating AI-synthesised text, audio and video, the potential for identity theft, financial fraud and tarnish reputations has sparked global alarm.

Beijing has warned that deepfakes -- which use technology similar to chatbots to create chillingly accurate digital doppelgangers -- present a "danger to national security and social stability".

Top News / World+Biz / China

Alibaba / tech / chatbot / AI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

40m | Wheels
Subhash Chandra Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

No conflicts, no frills: How ABC Ltd remained united for 3 generations and expanded its businesses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

5m | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

5m | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

10m | TBS SPORTS
Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

10m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times