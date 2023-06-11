ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 02:53 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Despite being the most popular, ChatGPT is far from the first AI app that hit the market. Undoubtedly, AI has already proven its immense value in various aspects of our lives, such as automating mundane tasks and streamlining workflows.

In this article, we will explore the productivity tools that have made a lasting impact and continue to be highly regarded by individuals and businesses alike. Whether you are new to AI or an experienced user, these AI apps are guaranteed to enhance your productivity efficiently and cost-effectively.

1. Cogram

With Cogram, your virtual meetings become more productive as it automatically takes notes and identifies action items. Rest assured knowing that your data remains private and secure throughout the process, allowing you to focus on the meeting content without worrying about documentation.

2. Compose AI

Boost your writing efficiency with Compose AI, a powerful Google Chrome extension. You can experience a 40% reduction in writing time as it harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to provide auto-completion and generate text, helping you craft content effortlessly and achieve greater productivity.

3. Glasp
Streamline your online workflow by effortlessly adding highlights and taking notes on any website. Say goodbye to tedious switching between web pages and note-taking applications, as you can now annotate and jot down important information directly within your browsing experience.

4. SlidesAI
With SlidesAI, you can bid farewell to the laborious task of manual slide creation. Embrace the future as AI takes the reins, effortlessly crafting the outline and content of your presentations. Enjoy the convenience of automated assistance and save valuable time while delivering impactful and engaging presentations.

5. Excel Formula Bot
Transform your spreadsheet challenges into swift solutions with just a few clicks. In a matter of seconds, convert problems into formulas and effortlessly obtain explanations for those formulas. Bid farewell to confusion and embrace efficient data manipulation and analysis like never before.

6. Kickresume
Unleash the power of AI to craft your most impressive resume yet, all within seconds. With customisable templates and AI-driven assistance, effortlessly create a job-winning resume that highlights your skills and experience. Say goodbye to resume-writing stress and hello to a polished, professional document that sets you apart from the competition.

7. Akkio
Harness the potential of data-driven decision-making to propel your business forward. Seamlessly transition from raw data to AI-powered insights in just 10 minutes, without the need for coding or data science expertise. Empower your business with actionable intelligence and stay ahead of the competition.

