ChatGPT or Gemini: Which AI chatbot subscription is right for you?

Tech

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 08:00 am
While Gemini surpasses ChatGPT in accessing data from various Google apps, users preferring access to multiple GPTs and the latest generative AI innovations may lean towards ChatGPT Plus

24 February, 2024, 08:00 am
Illustration: TBS
Both Google and OpenAI offer subscription-based versions of their chatbots, providing enhanced capabilities for users willing to pay a monthly fee. ChatGPT Plus stands out for its integration of Bing search functionality alongside the upgraded GPT-4 Turbo language model.

Conversely, Google's Gemini Advanced subscription offers access to the Gemini Ultra model and incorporates AI-driven features into Workspace apps such as Gmail.

Although both subscriptions will cost users around $20 per month, Gemini provides greater value overall. Android Authority reports that Google's AI Premium subscription under the Google One umbrella includes 2TB of cloud storage and additional perks like a free VPN. It also offers a two-month free trial, whereas ChatGPT's subscription begins billing immediately upon activation.

Both Gemini and ChatGPT offer accurate responses and demonstrate comparable levels of intelligence. Yet, Google's chatbot comes with a wider array of features for users unwilling to commit to a $19.99 monthly investment in an AI platform. Notably, its internet search capability significantly enhances its utility.

Gemini further enhances the user experience on Android devices by replacing Google Assistant and performing basic tasks like setting alarms. While still in active development, it promises further improvements in the future.

In comparison, Gemini holds an edge over ChatGPT in its ability to access data from various Google apps. This feature enables users to request information from Gmail, such as expenses on food delivery for a certain period, and export it to Google Sheets. This functionality is a bit harder to do with ChatGPT.

Nevertheless, ChatGPT provides a hands-free chatbot experience through its voice chat mode, offering a uniquely immersive conversational experience.

ChatGPT Plus distinguishes itself through the GPT Store, offering custom models tailored to specific tasks, which boast improved performance and accuracy due to specialised training.

However, Gemini Advanced has availability restrictions based on location, age, and workspace account status.

On the other hand, ChatGPT Plus offers AI image generation with DALL E, custom GPT creation, access to the GPT store, over 1000+ plugins, and image-to-text, text-to-voice, and voice-to-text prompts.

Limitations of this one include a message limit of 50 messages every three hours, slower internet browsing results, and a lack of explicit source attribution for retrieved information.

Gemini Advanced offers integration directly as a phone assistant, replacing Google Assistant, aligning with Google's future AI strategy. In contrast, ChatGPT Plus remains a separate service and cannot function as a default assistant like Gemini Advanced.

The choice between Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus depends on individual needs and preferences. Google One subscribers may find Gemini Advanced appealing due to its bundled Assistant functionalities and Google One benefits.

However, users seeking access to various GPTs and the latest generative AI innovations may prefer ChatGPT Plus. As Gemini Advanced is still relatively new, its full capabilities and limitations are yet to be fully explored, making ChatGPT Plus a compelling option at present.

