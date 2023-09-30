ChatGPT can now browse internet, OpenAI says

Tech

Reuters
30 September, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 09:12 am

Related News

ChatGPT can now browse internet, OpenAI says

Reuters
30 September, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 09:12 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ChatGPT will now be able to surf the web, Microsoft-backed OpenAI said on Wednesday, expanding the data the viral chatbot can access beyond its earlier September 2021 cutoff.

The artificial intelligence startup said its latest browsing feature would allow websites to control how ChatGPT can interact with them.

"Browsing is available to Plus and Enterprise users today, and we'll expand to all users soon. To enable it, choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4," OpenAI said in a post on social media platform X.

The startup also announced a major update earlier this week that would enable ChatGPT to have voice conversations with users and interact with them using images, moving it closer to popular AI assistants like Apple's Siri.

OpenAI had earlier tested a feature that allowed users to access the latest information through the Bing search engine within its premium ChatGPT Plus offering. But it later disabled it because of fears that it could allow users to bypass paywalls.

ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history earlier this year, reaching 100 million monthly active users in January, before being supplanted by Meta's Threads app.

Its rise has driven up investor interest in OpenAI, with media including Reuters reporting on Tuesday that the startup is talking to shareholders about a possible sale of existing shares at a much higher valuation than a few months ago.

ChatGPT / web browser / AI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1h | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Almost 30 years later, Friends merch is still ‘perfection’

1h | Brands
Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

Behind the poor inflow of foreign investment

49m | TBS Markets
Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

2d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

2d | TBS Today