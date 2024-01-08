CES 2024 - All the AI announcements made so far, from Wi-Fi 7, AI PCs to LG robot

The countdown to CES 2024 is on and the event is set to kick off in Las Vegas on January 9, 2024.

It promises a showcase of revolutionary tech innovations with a primary focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Over 4,000 exhibitors and 1,200 startups from around the globe are expected to participate, with industry giants such as Amazon, Asus, Dell, NVIDIA, Samsung, and Intel, all of them converging to present their latest breakthroughs.

This year, the spotlight is on Artificial Intelligence (AI), with major players like Amazon, LG, Asus, Dell, NVIDIA, Samsung, and Intel showcasing their latest innovations, including AI PC, Wi-Fi 7, Truly wireless TV, LG robot, Acer 57-inch ultrawide monitor.

'AI PCs'

Hot on the heels of Intel's 14th Gen Core processors, CES 2024 anticipates a surge in new laptops featuring enhanced performance and power efficiency. Major PC manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo will showcase their latest ultraportable, gaming, and workstation notebooks. Innovations in laptop design, including dual-screen and foldable displays, and improved gaming capabilities, are expected highlights.

The buzz around 'AI PCs' will reach its peak at CES 2024, signaling the mainstream adoption of specialized computers. Both Intel and AMD are heavily promoting laptops and desktops equipped with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) tailored for handling AI workloads.

Wi-Fi 7

Wi-Fi 7, though not grabbing headlines, is poised to dominate the CES show floor. This next-gen wireless standard boasts double the bandwidth and speed of Wi-Fi 6, reaching up to 46 Gbps, with improved range and lower latency. The technology is ideal for data-intensive tasks like AR/VR, gaming, and 4K/8K video streaming, making its presence felt across laptops, phones, TVs, routers, and various devices set to launch later this year.

Acer's 57-inch Ultrawide Monitor

Acer will steal the spotlight at CES 2024 with a 57-inch ultrawide monitor designed to elevate gaming experiences. The Predator Z57 features a Dual UHD resolution of 7,680 x 2,160 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a wide 32:9 aspect ratio. Acer's MiniLED monitor promises up to 1,000-nit brightness, precise color reproduction, and excellent light and dark contrast for immersive visuals, according to a Engadget report.

LG Robot: Your 'Zero Labor Home' Companion

LG will introduce a foot-tall AI robot at CES 2024, aiming to transform your smart home into a "Zero Labor Home." Equipped with Qualcomm's Robotics RB5 Platform, the robot patrols your home, monitors pets, and reads your emotions for an enhanced at-home experience.

Acting as a smart home hub, it connects to devices, switches them off when not in use, and provides real-time updates on your home's status. Intelligent enough to assess temperature, humidity, and indoor air quality, LG's robot ensures a worry-free smart home experience, according to a Tom's guide report.

In short, CES 2024 is set to redefine the tech landscape, with AI taking center stage and ushering in a new era of innovation and integration.