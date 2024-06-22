Can we store energy directly on carbon fibre structures?

Tech

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:00 am

Related News

Can we store energy directly on carbon fibre structures?

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 08:00 am
The &quot;massless&quot; battery shown by Chalmers University in 2021 was an early prototype for Sinonus. Photo: Collected
The "massless" battery shown by Chalmers University in 2021 was an early prototype for Sinonus. Photo: Collected

A Swedish deep-tech startup Sinonus is working to make carbon fibre do more than ever before. Building on research from Chalmers University of Technology, the company aims to turn carbon fibre into a material that not only provides structural strength but also stores energy, acting as a battery. This new technology could transform industries like electric vehicles, aircraft and wind energy.

According to New Atlas, Sinonus is developing smart carbon fibre that can act as the electrodes in a battery. This concept has been in development for a long time.

A decade ago, Volvo worked on a similar project with Chalmers University. Chalmers then identified a type of carbon fibre that combines electrical conductivity and structural strength. Eventually, they developed a prototype called a "massless" carbon battery.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sinonus recently appointed Markus Zetterström as CEO to lead the commercialization of carbon fibre batteries. The technology is still in development, but Sinonus has shown it works by using it to replace AAA batteries in low-power devices. Their goal is to scale it up for use in electric cars and aircraft.

While these carbon fibre batteries might not be as efficient as traditional ones, they offer the advantage of reducing overall weight and complexity. Early tests showed they have a lower energy density, but Sinonus is optimistic. They believe this technology could extend the range of electric vehicles by up to 70% and make them safer by avoiding the use of volatile chemicals.

The cost is still a concern, but Sinonus is hopeful.

Energy storage / innovation / Carbon Fibre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

48m | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

20h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

Railway ticket vending machine has not been used even once in 2 months

1h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos
Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

16h | Videos