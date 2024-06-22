Can we store energy directly on carbon fibre structures?

The "massless" battery shown by Chalmers University in 2021 was an early prototype for Sinonus. Photo: Collected

A Swedish deep-tech startup Sinonus is working to make carbon fibre do more than ever before. Building on research from Chalmers University of Technology, the company aims to turn carbon fibre into a material that not only provides structural strength but also stores energy, acting as a battery. This new technology could transform industries like electric vehicles, aircraft and wind energy.

According to New Atlas, Sinonus is developing smart carbon fibre that can act as the electrodes in a battery. This concept has been in development for a long time.

A decade ago, Volvo worked on a similar project with Chalmers University. Chalmers then identified a type of carbon fibre that combines electrical conductivity and structural strength. Eventually, they developed a prototype called a "massless" carbon battery.

Sinonus recently appointed Markus Zetterström as CEO to lead the commercialization of carbon fibre batteries. The technology is still in development, but Sinonus has shown it works by using it to replace AAA batteries in low-power devices. Their goal is to scale it up for use in electric cars and aircraft.

While these carbon fibre batteries might not be as efficient as traditional ones, they offer the advantage of reducing overall weight and complexity. Early tests showed they have a lower energy density, but Sinonus is optimistic. They believe this technology could extend the range of electric vehicles by up to 70% and make them safer by avoiding the use of volatile chemicals.

The cost is still a concern, but Sinonus is hopeful.