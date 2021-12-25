Bus or train? World's first 'dual-mode vehicle' to begin operating in Japan

Tech

Reuters
25 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:49 am

Related News

Bus or train? World's first 'dual-mode vehicle' to begin operating in Japan

The DMV can carry up to 21 passengers and runs at a speed of 60km/h (37 mph) on rail tracks and can go as fast as around 100km/h (62 mph) on public roads

Reuters
25 December, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:49 am
A &#039;Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV)&#039; bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, is seen during its test run in Kaiyo Town, Tokushima Prefectue, Japan, in this handout photo taken in March 2021 and released by Tokushima Prefectural Government, obtained by Reuters on 24 December, 2021. Tokushima Prefectural Government/Handout via REUTERS
A 'Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV)' bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, is seen during its test run in Kaiyo Town, Tokushima Prefectue, Japan, in this handout photo taken in March 2021 and released by Tokushima Prefectural Government, obtained by Reuters on 24 December, 2021. Tokushima Prefectural Government/Handout via REUTERS

It's a bus, it's a train, it's a DMV! The world's first dual-mode vehicle, equally at home on road and rail, is set to make its public debut on Saturday in the town of Kaiyo in Japan's Tokushima prefecture.

The DMV looks like a minibus and runs on normal rubber tyres on the road. But when it arrives at an interchange, steel wheels descend from the vehicle's underbelly onto the rail track, effectively turning it into a train carriage.

The train wheels lift the front tyres off the track while the rear wheels stay down to propel the DMV onto the railway.

The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a &#039;Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV)&#039; bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Kaiyo Town, Tokushima Prefectue, Japan, in this handout photo taken in March 2021 and released by Tokushima Prefectural Government, obtained by Reuters on 24 December, 2021. Tokushima Prefectural Government/Handout via REUTERS
The parts of rubber tires and train wheels of a 'Dual-Mode Vehicle (DMV)' bus that can run both on conventional road surfaces and a railway track, are seen during its test run in Kaiyo Town, Tokushima Prefectue, Japan, in this handout photo taken in March 2021 and released by Tokushima Prefectural Government, obtained by Reuters on 24 December, 2021. Tokushima Prefectural Government/Handout via REUTERS

The CEO of Asa Coast Railway company, which operates the DMVs, said the vehicles could help small towns like Kaiyo with an ageing and shrinking population, where local transport companies struggle to make a profit.

"This (DMV) can reach the locals (as a bus), and carry them onto the railway as well," CEO Shigeki Miura told Reuters on Friday. "Especially in rural areas with an ageing population, we expect it to be a very good form of public transport."

The DMV can carry up to 21 passengers and runs at a speed of 60km/h (37 mph) on rail tracks and can go as fast as around 100km/h (62 mph) on public roads, Asa Coast Railway said.

Powered by diesel fuel, the small fleet of vehicles, which come in different colours, will run along part of the coast of Shikoku island in southern Japan, connecting several small towns and offering passengers attractive seaside scenery.

Miura said he hoped the project would encourage railway fans from around Japan to visit.

Top News / World+Biz

Technology / Automobile Industry / Japan car

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

16m | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

1h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

20h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

23h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

23h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one