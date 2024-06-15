Blackmagic brings new camera for Vision Pro content creation

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 08:15 am
Blackmagic has announced a new camera, the URSA Cine Immersive, designed to work with Apple's Vision Pro headsets. This camera, built on the URSA Cine platform, allows filmmakers to shoot 90fps video in stereoscopic 3D.

Along with this camera, Blackmagic is updating its DaVinci Resolve video editing software.

These updates will empower filmmakers to view footage directly within the Vision Pro headset and export it as native Vision Pro video files, according to The Verge.

Blackmagic has not disclosed the price of the URSA Cine Immersive, and it seems it may not be available for general purchase. However, the combination of this camera and the software updates could lead to more filmmakers creating content for the Vision Pro, which currently has limited content.

The URSA Cine Immersive has a matte black housing with a retro '90s camcorder look. It is also compatible with drones, though a powerful, possibly custom-built drone would be needed to lift it.

This new development might increase the availability of content for the Vision Pro, potentially boosting its appeal.

