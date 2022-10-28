'The bird is freed': Elon Musk's 1st post after he takes over Twitter, finally

Tech

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

'The bird is freed': Elon Musk's 1st post after he takes over Twitter, finally

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 11:52 am
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk&#039;s twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Elon Musk's takeover of one of the biggest social media platforms is complete finally in one of the biggest deals the world of technology has recently seen. "The bird is freed," Musk wrote in the first tweet amid fresh buzz over the deal.

The takeover of the social media platform by the world's richest person concludes a long legal battle and months-long enmity between Elon Musk and former Twitter leadership. 

According to the New York Times, Elon Musk fired four top officials, including Parag Agrawal, as soon as the deal was complete making Musk the new owner of Twitter.

Others who are also leaving include Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust, Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

 

World+Biz

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

2h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

2h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

2h | Videos
Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

15h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question