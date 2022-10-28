'The bird is freed': Elon Musk's 1st post after he takes over Twitter, finally

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Elon Musk's takeover of one of the biggest social media platforms is complete finally in one of the biggest deals the world of technology has recently seen. "The bird is freed," Musk wrote in the first tweet amid fresh buzz over the deal.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The takeover of the social media platform by the world's richest person concludes a long legal battle and months-long enmity between Elon Musk and former Twitter leadership.

According to the New York Times, Elon Musk fired four top officials, including Parag Agrawal, as soon as the deal was complete making Musk the new owner of Twitter.

Others who are also leaving include Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust, Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter.