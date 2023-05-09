Bida adds four new services to its online OSS portal

Four new services have been added to the one-stop services offered by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

On Tuesday, the BIDA introduced the services, bringing the total number of services available online to 67.

Of these, 20 are provided directly by the BIDA, while the remaining 47 are offered by 22 other organisations, including the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, city corporations.

BIDA executive chairman Lokman Hossain Mia attended the inauguration programme as chief guest held at the BIDA conference room.

Photo: TBS

"The prime minister said at the Business Summit there will be no delays. Our aim is to add 150 services from different service providers through the BIDA One Stop Service (OSS) portal. If this service is added, investors will get all the services they need online to start a business. We hope to add 150 service bids to the OSS portal within this year," Lokman Hossain Mia said.

Out of the four services, BIDA's own two services are for the use of VIP Lounge and a provision of Waiver of Condition 7. The others are single process (name clearance, company registration and payment) of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, and issuance of occupancy certificate by the Chittagong Development Authority.