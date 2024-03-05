Facebook returns online after around 30 minute outage; Instagram glitching

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 10:44 pm

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," Facebook had said earlier.

Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Facebook finally went back online after a blackout which lasted around 30 minutes.

Instagram was yet to go back online fully, with users being able to log in only to see a blank home page. 

Some Facebook users, however, reported that they were facing slower loading times than usual after the social media network was restored a few minutes before 10:00pm.  

Meanwhile, Meta Status shows that some tools are still facing disruptions. 

Screenshot from Meta Status that shows tools that are facing disruptions
Earlier, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users have reported suddenly getting logged out from their accounts today (5 March) at 9:21pm. 

"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," Facebook showed when someone tries to log back in.

"Facebook just logged me out from my phone, my PC while I was working. I tried to log back in but it didn't allow it," one of the users in Bangladesh told The Business Standard.

According to Downdetector, the problem was global.

Graph from Downdetector shows the outage reports in the past 24 hours
"Both mobile and Website are logged out and I can't get change my password. I thought I got hacked," a user wrote in Downdetector's comment feed. 

"Facebook is indeed down," another user wrote. 

More to follow...

