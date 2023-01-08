ASUS Republic of Gamers brings limitless firepower in full-blast laptops

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) recently announced a wide range of full-blast performance-focused laptop powerhouses during the For Those Who Dare: Maxed Out virtual launch event for CES 2023.

This year, ROG is evolving its gaming lineup to drive performance beyond limits, reads a press release.

Here's a rundown of all the laptops that ASUS ROG recently showcased in CES 2023.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

The new ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) is designed with esports enthusiasts in mind. Impressively, it's the first-ever ROG laptop to feature an 18-inch Nebula Display, with a maximum QHD 240Hz spec.

The ROG Strix SCAR is also available in 16 or 17-inch models. The 16-inch and 18-inch models are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors with 24 cores. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor while the ROG Strix SCAR 16 offers incredible portability with a 16-inch Mini LED QHD 240Hz Nebula HDR Display, for stunning visuals.

All Strix models have up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with Advanced Optimus. The laptops have Conductonaut extreme liquid metal on the CPU, Tri-Fan technology, full-surround vents, and intelligent cooling for the best performance under heavy workloads.

Moreover, all Strix models are equipped with Dolby Atmos virtual surround for crystal-clear sound. The two-way AI Noise Cancelation filters out background noise for incoming and outgoing communications, so that everyone's voice comes through clearly. Additionally, Strix models come with a 64Wh or 90Wh battery, plus 100W Type-C charging for on-the-go usage. WiFi 6E and an Ethernet port provide cutting-edge networking for minimal lag on both wired and compatible wireless networks.

ROG Zephyrus series

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 14-inch gaming juggernaut featuring a vibrant ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED QHD 165Hz Pantone Validated display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, powered by 76Wh battery. Additional panel options include QHD 165Hz or FHD 144Hz versions. There's a vapor chamber covering the CPU and GPU, a liquid-metal thermal compound on the CPU, as well as dual 84-blade Arc Flow Fans.

All Zephyrus models come with Dolby Atmos speakers, a 3D mic array with multiple modes, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear communication. The G14 and M16 come with an FHD IR camera, and the G16 comes with an HD 720P IR camera. The displays are Pantone Validated and have Dolby Vision support. Zephyrus models have a 180° ErgoLift hinge to ensure comfort. The connectivity options include a 100W USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery, PD charging support, and WiFi 6E.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 120W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 125W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 145W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The M16 and G14 come with a customizable AniMe Matrix display to showcase the user's personality.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 has a ROG Nebula Display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio and extended 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as a 90Wh battery and HDMI 2.1. The ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with up to a QHD Mini LED 240Hz, 3ms ROG Nebula HDR display with G-SYNC and a 92% screen-to-body ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has ROG Intelligent Cooling Tri-fan technology with a full-width heatsink, as well as a fast-charging 90Wh battery with Power Delivery 3.0.

ROG Flow X13 (GV302) and ROG XG Mobile (GC33)

The ROG Flow X13 has up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU. It has a 360° convertible design that has four modes: Laptop, Tablet, Tent, and Stand. It has an optional XG Mobile external GPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU. The liquid metal compound on the CPU and 3 dedicated exhaust vents ensure scintillating performance. It also comes with a 75Wh battery, 100W USB Type-C fast charging, and a 130W AC adapter. The ultra-compact 13-inch chassis offers perfect mobility.

The ROG Flow X13 has a QHD 165Hz Nebula display or an FHD 120Hz panel and offers Dolby Vision support, Corning Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen, G-SYNC, and Advanced Optimus technology for stunning visuals. Additional features include an FHD IR camera, a full-sized 15-inch keyboard for comfortable typing, an expanded touchpad, Dolby Atmos sound, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation.

ROG Flow X16 (GV601)

The ROG Flow X16 has a 360° convertible design with four distinct modes: Laptop, Stand, Tent, and Tablet. It includes robust touch support for Tablet mode and stylus support. Gamers can expect phenomenal performance from up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage, and maximum 16GB DDR5-4800 memory.

The display has up to Nebula HDR 1100 nits mini LED display with up to 1,024 individual dimming zones, QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and extended 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has Pantone Validated color rendering, Dolby Vision HDR, and a next-gen HDMI 2.1 port.

The all-new Tri-Fan system comes with Arc Flow fans. Large skived-fin heat sinks allow for maximum surface area. There are also dust filters for consistent performance and stability.

ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301)

The powerful ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301) gaming tablet has up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, with G-SYNC and DDS 2.0 support, all in a 13-inch chassis that weighs 1.1kg and is 12mm thick. Gamers can enjoy console gaming power on-the-go, with multiple viewing angles providing up to 170° of adjustment, as well as support for XG Mobile external GPUs.

ROG Flow Z13 has a 13-inch Nebula Display, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage with a QHD 165Hz panel. There is a Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen and FHD IR camera with Windows Hello. With its 2-in-1 form factor designed to increase airflow efficiency, along with a vapor chamber and liquid metal cooling boosting heat transfer capacity while achieving 0dB Ambient Cooling.

Style and gaming ease are assured with the detachable 15-inch full-size RGB keyboard and USB-C power delivery from a 130W charger or power bank. The premium Dolby Atmos sound, Hi-Res Audio, smart amp, Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation, and Thunderbolt 4 support provide game-ready sound.