ASUS AirVision M1 glasses: A game-changer for multi-tasking

Tech

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 12:11 pm

Unlike Apple&#039;s Vision Pro, the AirVision M1 focuses more on providing additional screen space rather than interactive augmented reality. Photo: Collected
Unlike Apple's Vision Pro, the AirVision M1 focuses more on providing additional screen space rather than interactive augmented reality. Photo: Collected

ASUS' AirVision M1 glasses provide an innovative solution for users seeking extra screen space on the go, simplifying work and multitasking without the need for bulky portable monitors.

ASUS introduced its AirVision M1 glasses, catching many off guard with their unique approach, at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024.

Unlike Apple's Vision Pro, the AirVision M1 focuses more on providing additional screen space rather than interactive augmented reality (AR). This gadget offers a portable solution to bulky monitors, featuring built-in microLED displays with full HD resolution.

The key distinction lies in the AirVision M1's lack of support for interactive AR, as it requires tethering to a nearby device and doesn't respond to gestures or virtual objects. The glasses excel in projecting desktops or multiple windows into space, allowing users to choose from various aspect ratios. With three degrees of freedom, users can either fix virtual screens in space or have them follow head movements.

According to engadget.com during a demonstration, using the AirVision M1 connected to a laptop felt like having a floating desktop six feet in front. Despite initial blurriness, adjusting the interpupillary distance resulted in surprisingly sharp visuals.

Compared to Sightful Spacetop, the world's first augmented reality laptop, the AirVision M1 offers a larger vertical field of view without requiring additional equipment. It can also display up to six or seven virtual windows or desktops.

Setup proved straightforward, with the ability to create virtual workspaces easily. A simple command menu allows users to add new windows, adjust display sizes by zooming, and seamlessly use the laptop's touchpad or type.

The glasses' transparency enables users to see through virtual displays, simplifying multitasking.

ASUS also provides magnetic blinders for distraction-free usage, ensuring a clean black backdrop when needed.

