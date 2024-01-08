Apple's Vision Pro AR headset to go on sale in February

Tech

Reuters
08 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 09:46 pm

Related News

Apple's Vision Pro AR headset to go on sale in February

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago

Reuters
08 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 09:46 pm
Apple&#039;s Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple&#039;s annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company&#039;s headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
Apple's Vision Pro headset is on display at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Apple said on Monday its Vision Pro device will be available in the United States from Feb. 2, months after it was launched to capture an augmented-reality (AR) headset market dominated by Facebook-parent Meta Platforms.

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago. The AR headset starts at $3,499 and costs more than thrice as much as the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.

Apple's Vision Pro can be pre-ordered starting Jan. 19 at 5am PST, the company said. The device uses a new chip called R1 that will process information from its sensors in less time than the blink of an eye.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The headset will test a market crowded with devices that are yet to gain traction among consumers, and put it in direct competition with Meta after years of clashes between the companies over issues like user privacy and control of developer platforms.

The device must be plugged to a power source at all times. Apple said it tried to reduce the headset weight with an external battery, which can run up to 2 hours.

Meta's top-of-the-line Quest Pro mixed reality device, which blends virtual reality with the real world video feed, offers about two hours of battery life directly on the headset, without an external battery pack.

Apple launched a new series of iPhones with a titanium shell, a faster chip and improved abilities to play video games, in September, but did not raise prices amid a global smartphone slump.

World+Biz

Apple / Vision Pro AR headset / AR headset

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

8h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

13h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

2h | Videos
English legends failed in coaching job

English legends failed in coaching job

Now | Videos
Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

Election boycott and low voter turnout mean results not nullified - SADF

1h | Videos
What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

What are the ways to strengthen weak banks?

4h | Videos