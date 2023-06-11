Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

Imran Hossain
11 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 02:56 pm

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

Vision Pro works like a full-fledged computer, unlike its competitors, featuring all the basic functionalities of a Mac but in virtual and augmented realities

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Every year, Apple announces their new OS versions for their devices in the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). This year, the Vision Pro was definitely the star of the show, as it took almost 45 minutes of the total two-hour-long event.

What is it?

Vision Pro is a one-of-a-kind augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset. Unlike other AR/VR headsets in the market, it is a fully functioning "spatial computer". It uses the space around you to give an immersive experience of multiple screens at the same time, without letting others see. With this device, entertainment like watching movies and playing games on a 100-foot-wide screen is no longer a dream.

Design and build

Look and designwise, the Vision Pro is quite futuristic. It has a display on the front side and two high resolution displays for the eyes. The frame is made of aerospace grade aluminium, which houses a crown and a button for controls. The adjustable strap that goes around the user's head is made of high quality fibre.

Specifications and features

Vision Pro works like a full-fledged computer, unlike its competitors, such as Meta's Quest. It features all the basic functionalities of a Mac, but in virtual and augmented realities. To understand the surroundings, the headset houses twelve cameras, five sensors and six microphones. It is powered by two different chips – an M2 processor and a new R1 processor. The M2 does the computing and graphics part while the R1 synchronises the sensors.

Unlike other mixed reality headsets, you do not need to use controllers or other accessories to operate the device. Your eyes work as a cursor and the movement of your hands works as a mouse. The cameras and the sensors track and detect the movement of the hands and the eyes. It can also be operated with voice commands.

The two front cameras can record 3D images and videos that can be watched later in 3D. But video chatting on this device with friends and family is a controversial feature. As it is always around your head, it cannot capture your face like conventional smartphones. What it does is take a 3D map of your face and make a virtual avatar which shows up in the video call. The sensors detect the movement of your facial muscles and the avatar moves accordingly.

For audio, the headset features an advanced spatial audio system, which creates a feeling that the sound is coming from the surrounding environment. The speakers are located near the ears.

If someone comes in front of the user while wearing the headset, the front display shows a virtual representation of the eyes of the user so that the two people don't feel disconnected with each other. Thus, this 'EyeSight' feature gives a feel that the headset is transparent, even if it is not the case in reality.

To juice up the machine, there is a separate small battery pack which connects with the headset through a cable. Apple claims that the battery lasts up to two hours. In case you don't want to worry about the battery life, you can plug the cable into a power source.

Vision Pro connects seamlessly with other Apple accessories like Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, AirPods etc. The headset runs on its own operating system, which Apple calls visionOS. By the time of release, it will get its own app store as well.

Pricing and availability

The $3,500 price tag, given the constraints it has as a first generation product, makes it a tough deal for the masses. The current major player of this market, Meta's Quest Pro costs less than one-third the price of the Vision Pro. Having said that, the Vision Pro has more to offer than any other competitor. It will be available for purchase at the beginning of next year.

