Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery

Tech

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 09:24 pm

Related News

Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery

Earlier this week, the company had elaborated its planned system, called "neuralMatch," to academics in the United States via a virtual meeting

Reuters
05 August, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 09:24 pm
Apple has 271 retail stores in the United States Photo: Reuters
Apple has 271 retail stores in the United States Photo: Reuters

Apple Inc is planning to install a software on US iPhones that will scan for child abuse imagery, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, the company had elaborated its planned system, called "neuralMatch," to academics in the United States via a virtual meeting, the report said, adding that its plan could be publicized widely as soon as this week.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

Apple / Child Abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

1d | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

2d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house