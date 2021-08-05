Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery
Earlier this week, the company had elaborated its planned system, called "neuralMatch," to academics in the United States via a virtual meeting
Apple Inc is planning to install a software on US iPhones that will scan for child abuse imagery, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this week, the company had elaborated its planned system, called "neuralMatch," to academics in the United States via a virtual meeting, the report said, adding that its plan could be publicized widely as soon as this week.