Apple plans hypertension, sleep apnea detection for next watch

Tech

Bloomberg
04 November, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 02:47 pm

Related News

Apple plans hypertension, sleep apnea detection for next watch

To detect sleep apnea, the Apple Watch will monitor a person’s sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition

Bloomberg
04 November, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 02:47 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple Inc is planning several new health-related features for next year's Apple Watch and a paid health service, people familiar with their development said.

Bloomberg News reported on these projects for the first time in an investigation published Wednesday on Apple's evolving approach to health care.

For the Apple Watch in 2024, there is a new sensor to detect when a person's blood pressure is elevated. The initial system won't show a user their exact systolic and diastolic measurements, but the company is working on a follow-up version for later that could. This will be coupled with a new blood pressure journal so a user can notate what was happening when hypertension occurred.

It also has a new system to detect sleep apnea. The Apple Watch will monitor a person's sleeping and breathing habits to predict if a person has the condition. An app will then recommend a user follow-up with a doctor.

Apple is working on a new Apple Watch for later next year with an updated design that would support the new capabilities, Bloomberg News previously reported.

Apple is also working on various other new health features, including new features to turn AirPods into over-the-counter hearing aids, with the company seeking to leverage its popular earbuds to become a slice of the growing hearing-aids space. The company is also working on new features for users to test their hearing.

A digital, paid health coaching service remains in development. The company is discussing using artificial intelligence and data from user devices to craft individualized workout and eating plans for customers.

The company is also exploring anti-anxiety and workout features for its upcoming Vision Pro headset.

apple watch / innovation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

6h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

Institutions' rush for short-term treasury instruments

1h | TBS Markets
What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

1d | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

1d | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

1d | TBS Stories