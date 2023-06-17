Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch: A great choice for a portable big display

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As the new Apple MacBook Air 15-inch offers a larger screen size, you can enjoy the MacBook Pro experience without breaking the bank. 
Most users will not need a MacBook Pro, thanks to the powerful M2 processor in the Air. Now, with the 15-inch version, Apple provides a roomier laptop with an excellent screen.
The 15-inch Air is essentially the same computer as the 13-inch model, but with minor improvements — a default 10-core GPU, better speakers, and more screen space and pixels.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

While the screen technology remains the same, which is good, but not mini-LED like the Pro models, the configurations are largely similar. Unfortunately, the larger body of the Air does not offer any additional ports. It is unfortunate that the big MacBook Air only has two USB-C ports, a charger, and a headphone jack. It feels a bit limited for such a large machine.

Pricing starts at $1,299, $200 more than the 13-inch version, but significantly cheaper than the MacBook Pro. But serious 4K video editors and graphics pros will likely find the Pro more convenient if they can afford such a higher price.
Many users appreciate the additional screen space offered by the 15-inch Air, but they don't necessarily regret opting for the 13-inch model.
The 15-inch Air is impressively thin and feels like a larger laptop. It remains silent and cool due to its fanless design.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Apple kept a camera notch on the display, just like the 13-inch M2 Air and the speakers are hidden, providing ample space around the keyboard. The trackpad performs excellently, and Touch ID is conveniently located on the keyboard.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 15.3-inch display is good but not mini-LED like the Pro models, but it still impresses with vibrant colors. The speaker upgrade delivers punchier bass and enhanced audio quality.
Both models are significantly more affordable than the 16-inch MacBook Pro. They offer a great option for those seeking a larger-screened MacBook. Even though the M2 processor in the 15-inch Air is a year old, it continues to retain its impressive qualities and deliver outstanding performance.
Ultimately, whether you choose the MacBook Air 15-inch or 13-inch, you can't go wrong. In 2023, these MacBook Airs feel like the safest bet in Apple's laptop lineup.

