Apple blocked from selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia

Tech

Bloomberg News
28 October, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 02:21 pm

Related News

Apple blocked from selling iPhone 16 models in Indonesia

Indonesia says Apple hasn’t fulfilled investment pledges

Bloomberg News
28 October, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 02:21 pm
iPhone 16 series is set to launch on 9th September. Photo: Collected.
iPhone 16 series is set to launch on 9th September. Photo: Collected.

Indonesia blocked Apple Inc. from selling its latest iPhones in Southeast Asia's largest economy, saying the company has yet to meet local investment requirements.

The iPhone 16, launched in September, cannot be marketed domestically as local unit PT Apple Indonesia hasn't fulfilled the country's 40% domestic content requirements for smartphones and tablets, the Ministry of Industry said in a statement on 25 Oct. Apple's older products can still be sold in Indonesia.

That's a road bump for Apple, which has enjoyed healthy initial sales of its flagship product in other Asian markets such as China. While Apple ranks outside the top six smartphone brands in Indonesia, it's a potential growth market with a young, increasingly tech-savvy population. The $1 trillion economy has over 350 million active mobile phones — much more than the nation's 270 million population, according to government data.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The industry ministry said earlier in October that Apple has only invested 1.5 trillion rupiah ($95 million) in Indonesia, below its commitment of 1.7 trillion rupiah. Apple built four developer academies in the country in lieu of establishing a local manufacturing facility, though Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in April that the company was looking into the feasibility of doing so.

Apple representatives didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside regular US business hours.

Rival phone makers like Samsung Electronics Co. and Xiaomi Corp. have set up factories in Indonesia to comply with the domestic content regulations introduced in 2017. Other ways to boost local content include sourcing materials or hiring workers in the country.

Indonesia has a long track record of using trade restrictions to push foreign companies to produce more of their goods domestically, though to mixed success.

The government tightened import rules on a wide swathe of products this year, leading to a shortage of items such as laptops and car tires, and causing a pile-up in its ports. However, its long-running ban on the export of mineral ores like nickel have led to the rapid development of its battery sector.

About 9,000 iPhone 16 units have so far entered Indonesia, hand-carried by passengers and crew or delivered by post, the industry ministry said. These are only allowed for personal use and cannot be traded, it said. Even this route may not be easy for interested iPhone 16 buyers though. Indonesia has since 2020 required all phones purchased overseas to be registered with the government and those are subject to a hefty tax.

 

World+Biz / Asia

Indonesia / Apple Inc / iphone 16

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: TBS

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

48m | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

33m | Videos
Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

48m | Videos
Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax Return online

Chief Adviser encourages all to submit income tax Return online

2h | Videos
Predictions of the ruling party's majority in Japan

Predictions of the ruling party's majority in Japan

2h | Videos