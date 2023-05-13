Amazon has a secret new home robot with ChatGPT-like features

Amazon is reportedly developing an upgraded version of its Astro home robot called "Burnham," which aims to enhance the robot's understanding of its environment and enable more intelligent responses.

Internal documents obtained by Insider reveal that Amazon's secret project incorporates a technology called "Contextual Understanding," described as the company's most advanced AI technology for making robots more intelligent, useful, and conversational.

Burnham remembers and derives meaning from interactions, engages in Q&A dialogues, and takes appropriate actions. The envisioned capabilities include notifying owners about potential hazards like a burning stove, checking on the well-being of individuals, locating lost items, and monitoring activities in the home. Burnham is part of a broader initiative that could extend to other products.

Astro, the existing Alexa-powered home monitoring robot, has faced criticism and mediocre reviews despite significant investment. The development of Burnham represents Amazon's efforts to incorporate generative AI and large language model (LLM) technology into its products, similar to competitors like Microsoft and Google.

Amazon is also exploring the integration of LLM features into Alexa and the creation of AI tools for generating media content.

Burnham's inspiration comes from advancements in LLMs that demonstrated emergent skills in inference and problem-solving. Amazon conducted successful tests to evaluate the robot's capabilities in these areas.

Although Burnham is still in development, Amazon believes it has the potential to significantly enhance home monitoring and create new customer experiences.