Amazon begins drone deliveries in Arizona

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 05:58 pm

To be eligible for drone deliveries, the products must weigh five pounds or less

Photo: Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Amazon has started delivering orders through drones to select customers in Phoenix, Arizona, after shutting down its previous Prime Air drone program in California.

Starting from 5 November, Amazon customers in the West Valley Phoenix area have been able to order certain items through drone deliveries, including household, beauty, office, health, and tech products. To be eligible for drone deliveries, the products must weigh five pounds or less. 

Customers can select a drone delivery spot at their address before checking out, and most deliveries will arrive within an hour from a take-off site in Tolleson.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, drone deliveries will be available only during daylight hours and under good weather conditions. Customers in designated areas within range of the delivery site will be notified when drone delivery is available to them.

Amazon is using its new MK30 drone for these deliveries, which recently received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to fly beyond the operator's line of sight. The MK30 can fly twice as far as the previous model, is 50% quieter, and can fly in light rain.

In addition to Arizona, Amazon is deploying the MK30 for deliveries in College Station, Texas, where it has been testing drone-based prescription deliveries since 2023.

Amazon's drone delivery project has faced several setbacks. This includes noise complaints, regulatory issues, and budget cuts etc. To make drone deployment easier and more cost-effective, Amazon is now integrating drones into its same-day delivery network instead of building separate facilities.

Amazon had previously announced plans to expand drone deliveries to the UK and Italy by the end of 2024, but gave no updates on this timeline.

