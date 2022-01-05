Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

Tech

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 08:17 pm

Related News

Amazon and Stellantis partner to deploy smarter cars, cleaner vans

Amazon and Stellantis said they will work together to develop software for the "digital cockpit" infotainment systems of Stellantis vehicles that will start launching in 2024

Reuters
05 January, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2022, 08:17 pm
File Photo: The logo of Amazon. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
File Photo: The logo of Amazon. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon.com Inc and Stellantis NV said Wednesday they will collaborate to develop cars and trucks with Amazon software in the dashboards, and deploy electric vans made by Stellantis on Amazon's delivery network.

The agreements expand Amazon's efforts to get a bigger foothold in the transportation industry, and could help Stellantis close the gap with Tesla In in developing vehicles with sophisticated, software-powered infotainment features that are connected to the data processing cloud.

Stellantis shares were up more than 3% in Milan.

The agreements between Stellantis and Amazon, the online retailer and cloud computing power, announced in conjunction with the CES technology conference, are wide ranging, involving software and hardware.

Amazon and Stellantis said they will work together to develop software for the "digital cockpit" infotainment systems of Stellantis vehicles that will start launching in 2024. Stellantis said it will use Amazon's Alexa technology for voice controlled features, "navigation, vehicle maintenance, ecommerce marketplaces, and payment services."

Big ecommerce delivery fleet operators such as Amazon will be key to determining winners and losers as established automakers compete with startups to electrify the world's package delivery system.

Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont said during a conference call Wednesday that the automaker's use of Alphabet Inc's Android software for vehicles will "evolve over time."

Amazon will also help Stellantis speed up development of new digital products and "upskill Stellantis' global workforce." Stellantis and other established automakers are scrambling to match Tesla's ability to rapidly deploy new vehicle features and revenue-generating subscription services using software delivered over the air.

As part of the partnership, Stellantis will use Amazon as its "preferred cloud provider" to provide the mobile network and computing power future vehicles will need.

Under what Stellantis said is a separate agreement, Amazon will be the first customer for Stellantis' new line of electric delivery vans due to launch in 2023. The companies said they plan to put thousands of Stellantis Ram ProMaster electric vans on the road every year.

Amazon has a previous agreement to buy up to 100,000 electric vans from startup Rivian Automotive.

Stellantis in May had agreed with iPhone assembler Foxconn to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry.

World+Biz

Amazon / Stellantis / smart car / cleaner vans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A male blackbuck

Blackbuck: The long-lost antelope

8h | Earth
An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

An illustrated, encyclopedic tour of a world heritage site 

9h | Earth
Representation Image. Photo TBS

Banks in stock market: Shot in the arm or recipe for disaster?

9h | Panorama
Picture: Collected

Will the riverfront become visible from the Buriganga again?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

10m | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

15m | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

15m | Videos
Happy cemetery in Romania

Happy cemetery in Romania

20m | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka