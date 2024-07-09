Alibaba bets on gen AI tools for overseas merchants, executive says

Tech

Reuters
09 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 09:11 pm

Related News

Alibaba bets on gen AI tools for overseas merchants, executive says

Reuters
09 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 09:11 pm
Alibaba Group Global e-commerce Vice President and head of AI Initiative Kaifu Zhang speaks at the Reuters NEXT conference in Singapore July 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS
Alibaba Group Global e-commerce Vice President and head of AI Initiative Kaifu Zhang speaks at the Reuters NEXT conference in Singapore July 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS

Chinese tech giant Alibaba's international e-commerce unit is tapping generative AI-powered tools to help cross-border merchants with translation, content creation and product returns, group vice president Kaifu Zhang said.

Speaking on stage at the Reuters Next Conference in Singapore, the executive, who heads Alibaba International Digital Commerce's artificial intelligence (AI) initiative, said he was bullish on AI's potential for the company, even in the face of increasing tensions between China and the U.S.

"China is pretty much on par with the U.S in the rate of (AI) innovation," said Zhang, who highlighted the global developments made in China and Europe in open-source AI technology.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sprawling tech conglomerate has been grappling with how to make its global marketplaces, including AliExpress and Lazada, more competitive after restructuring its international e-commerce unit into a standalone business.

The advantages of an early head-start have faded in recent years, with sales and growth outshone by China-founded peers Shein and NASDAQ-listed PDD's Temu.

According to Zhang, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group now has 300 million consumers yearly and over one million merchants around the world.

The unit has become one of Alibaba's brightest growth areas. Earnings grew 44% in the October to December period from a year earlier.

Alibaba / AI / Ecommerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

12h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

22m | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

2h | Videos
Biden is adamant in his position despite the objections of Democratic leaders

Biden is adamant in his position despite the objections of Democratic leaders

3h | Videos
JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

3h | Videos