Alert! 10 Popular Android app clones you must delete; check familiar names

Cybersecurity researchers have warned of 10 worst apps that can steal money out of your bank. Check out the malicious apps here.

Cybercriminals don't let any chance go abegging when it comes to finding the best possible way to trick users out of their personal information and ultimately money out of their banks. Their primary tactic involves smartly embedding the malware in a manner that enables it to evade detection by cybersecurity experts for the longest time possible, all the while masquerading as legitimate apps or services. With such malicious activities, a fresh wave of apps containing malicious malware has raised concerns, leading to warnings for tens of thousands of Android users.

Bitdefender's cybersecurity researchers recently revealed a hidden malware campaign that managed to remain undetected on mobile devices across the globe for over six months. Further investigation into the malware campaign suggested that the campaign was specifically designed to aggressively distribute adware on Android devices, aiming to generate substantial revenue. So far, Bitdefender has identified 60,000 unique apps containing this adware, and there is a strong suspicion that many more such samples exist in the wild.

How does it affect Android users? Further research also suggested that this specific threat campaign has implemented a trick to redirect users toward various forms of malware. These include banking Trojans which are capable of stealing sensitive financial information from victims. The worrying part is that these malware-loaded apps actually mimicked the real and popular apps published on Play Store. These are referred to as "modded" apps by the researchers which are modified versions of the original apps with their true features.

Here are the malicious apps that have been mugged by the malware:

Malware-loaded apps that mimicked the official ones

Game cracks

Games with unlocked features

Free VPN

Fake videos

Netflix

Fake tutorials

Youtube without ads

TikTok without ads

Cracked utility programs: weather, pdf views, etc

Fake security programs

What should you do?

To ensure the security of your devices, the cybersecurity firm has advised you to use a robust security solution that effectively detects these treats

Moreover, they strongly discourage people to download apps from third-party app stores and websites as it significantly increases the risk of compromising your device's security

Always check the developer of the app before downloading even from legitimate sources.