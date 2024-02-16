AI smartphone without any apps! Know what Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom are bringing

Tech

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 08:21 pm

Related News

AI smartphone without any apps! Know what Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom are bringing

Deutsche Telekom and Brain.ai to announce an AI smartphone without apps at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Check what the company is planning to launch

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 08:21 pm
No need for mobile apps! Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom&#039;s AI smartphone with a digital assistant will be capable of conducting all your tasks. Photo: Collected
No need for mobile apps! Brain.ai and Deutsche Telekom's AI smartphone with a digital assistant will be capable of conducting all your tasks. Photo: Collected

In some exciting yet confusing news, Deutsche Telekom in collaboration with Brain.ai will introduce an AI smartphone which will not contain any mobile apps. Yes, you read it right! A smartphone without apps.

Now, you must be thinking about how the smartphone will function? Well, it will consist of a digital assistant powered by AI which will conduct all the app tasks from booking flight tickets to creating a day-to-day itinerary. The AI smartphone is likely to be launched at the Mobile World Congress 2024. Learn more about the AI phone here.

AI phone with no apps

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to a Telekom report, the AI phone will replace apps with "assistant based on artificial intelligence (AI)." The innovation is being created in partnership between Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm Technologies, and Brain.ai. The assistant is designed to understand your requirements and what exactly needs to be done. The report claims that the digital assistant functions based on user voice or text prompts. The generative AI smartphone is powered by Brain.ai which enables the phone to conduct various app-like functions.

Telekom said, "Using AI, it takes over the functions of a wide range of apps and can carry out all daily tasks that would normally require several applications on the device. The concierge can be controlled effortlessly and intuitively via voice and text." The AI phone by Telekom will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, however, the AI processing will be done on the device which makes it fast and efficient. Additionally, the technology used in the AI phone promises to bring a more personalized user experience.

The prototype of the AI phone will be showcased at the MWC, however, the original device will take some time to reach the audience. The event showcase will be interesting as the company will provide a demonstration of how the phone will work and how it be developed to simplify life where people have to juggle between apps.

AI Smartphone / Smartphone / Smartphone app

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

11h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

9h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

9h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

22h | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

23h | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

5h | Videos