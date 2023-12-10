AI laser tech could give stethoscopes a run for their money

A laser beam is directed onto the skin of an individual's throat, capturing reflections to precisely measure the subtle movements of the main artery as blood circulates. Photo: Collected

Scientists at Glasgow University, Scotland have developed a laser camera technology that can detect a person's heartbeat from a distance. Utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum technology, this innovation offers a non-intrusive way to assess cardiovascular health.

The technology, developed by Professor Daniele Faccio and his team at the university's Advanced Research Centre, employs high-speed cameras capable of recording at 2,000 frames per second. A laser beam is directed onto the skin of an individual's throat, capturing reflections to precisely measure the subtle movements of the main artery as blood circulates. These minuscule changes, in the order of billionths of a metre are then analysed using AI algorithms to isolate and focus on the unique vibrations produced by the heartbeat.

Unlike traditional stethoscopes, which require training and can be affected by external factors, this laser system provides an accurate and user-friendly method for monitoring heartbeats.

"This technology could be set up in shopping mall booths where people could get a quick heartbeat reading that could then be added to their online medical records," Professor Faccio told The Guardian.

"Alternatively laser heart monitors could be installed in a person's house as part of a system for monitoring different health parameters in a domestic setting," he added.

One significant advantage of this remote monitoring system is its ability to detect irregularities in heartbeat patterns, such as murmurs or abnormal rhythms, which could indicate an increased risk of stroke or cardiac arrest. The non-invasive nature of the procedure enables continuous monitoring without physical contact, providing valuable early warnings of potential health problems.

The system's precision lies in its integration of AI, which filters out extraneous signals from other chest movements, such as breathing. By focusing solely on the unique frequency range of the human heartbeat, the technology ensures accurate and reliable monitoring tailored to an individual's specific cardiac behaviour.

Now doctors rely on stethoscopes, a medical tool invented in the early 19th century by French physician René Laënnec. When placed on a person, the stethoscope, which has a disk-shaped resonator, can pick up internal body noises.

These sounds are then transmitted and amplified to the listener through tubes and earpieces.

"It requires training to use a stethoscope properly," emphasised Professor Faccio. "If pressed too hard on a patient's chest, it will dampen heartbeat signals. At the same time, it can be difficult to detect background murmurs, which provide key signs of defects that are going on behind the main heartbeat."

Professor Faccio and his team have established LightHearted AI, a start-up seeking venture capital to develop further and refine these innovative health monitoring devices. The system's applications extend beyond health monitoring, potentially offering a new dimension to biometric identification.

"This system is very accurate," Professor Faccio said. "Even if you share a house with 10 people, it could pinpoint you from anyone else just by shining a laser on your throat and analysing your heartbeat from its reflection. Indeed one other use of the system is for biometric identification."

He added, "But the prime use of this technology — which we hope to have ready next year — will be to measure heartbeats easily and quickly outside hospitals or GP surgeries. The benefits could be considerable."