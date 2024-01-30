AI Chip startup Rebellions snags funding to challenge Nvidia

Tech

Bloomberg
30 January, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:54 pm

Related News

AI Chip startup Rebellions snags funding to challenge Nvidia

Bloomberg
30 January, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:54 pm
The ATOM Chip designed by Rebellions and fabricated by Samsung. Source: Rebellions Inc
The ATOM Chip designed by Rebellions and fabricated by Samsung. Source: Rebellions Inc

Rebellions Inc. secured $124 million from investors including KT Corp. to accelerate the development of a next-generation AI chip, underscoring growing interest in the hardware that drives artificial intelligence.

The South Korean startup closed a Series B financing led by the wireless carrier at a valuation of more than $650 million. Singapore's Pavilion Capital, KT's datacenter subsidiary KT Cloud Co. and Shinhan Venture Investment Co. took part in the financing, the company said in a statement. New backers that joined the deal included Koreyla Capital from France and Japan's DGDV.

Rebellions is one of several emergent players trying to break into the market for semiconductors that train and run AI, competing against fellow startups from California-based Groq Inc. to Toronto's Tenstorrent Inc. as well as established leader Nvidia Corp. Global capital is flowing toward firms from the US to China that are building advanced AI, a wave of activity galvanized by the advent of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Korean startup plans to use the new capital to ramp up hiring and accelerate the development of "Rebel," its next-generation AI chip designed for running large language models, with Samsung Electronics Co. South Korea has earmarked about 826 billion won ($618 million) to back homegrown AI chip designers through 2030, seeking to build a foundation beyond the memory semiconductors that Samsung and SK Hynix Inc. now dominate.

Rebellions and its peers design silicon that focuses on specialized tasks such as computer vision and chatbots, while Nvidia workhorses still do the heavy lifting in terms of training large language models. At home, it competes with FuriosaAI, backed by search leader Naver Corp. and the state-run Korea Development Bank. Sapeon Inc., backed by SK Telecom Co. and SK Hynix, is another Korean challenger.

Rebellions's existing backers include Korea Development Bank and internet conglomerate Kakao. Founded in 2020, it's turning to Samsung to fabricate its chips, taking advantage of its 4-nanometer technology.

AI / chip / AI Chips

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

30m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos