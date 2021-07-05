After Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more US-listed firms

Tech

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 11:48 am

Related News

After Didi, China launches cybersecurity probe into more US-listed firms

Full Truck Alliance (YMM.N), the result of a merger between Huochebang and Yunmanman, and Kanzhu Ltd (BZ.O), the owner of Zhipin.com, went public in the US stock market last month

Reuters
05 July, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2021, 11:48 am
A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past a sign of Huochebang or Truck Alliance, an app for truck services, in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

China's cyberspace watchdog said on Monday it is investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland's tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security.

The announcement comes a day after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered a suspension of app downloads for Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N), which went public in a US listing last month. 

Full Truck Alliance (YMM.N), the result of a merger between Huochebang and Yunmanman, and Kanzhu Ltd (BZ.O), the owner of Zhipin.com, went public in the US stock market last month. 

The three app-based businesses should halt new user registrations during the review, the CAC said in a statement, adding that the investigations are to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security".

The cyberspace agency did not offer further details about the investigation into the three apps, but cited China's national security law and cybersecurity law.

Chinese regulators have also recently tightened scrutiny of internet platform companies, including Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Meituan (3690.HK), for anti-competitive practices.

Full Truck Alliance, often dubbed "Uber for trucks", has over 10 million registered truck drivers and more than 5 million truck owners on its platform.

Zhipin.com, which connects job seekers and employers, is China's biggest online recruiter with 24.9 million monthly active users in the first quarter of 2021, Kanzhu said in its prospectus.

Top News / World+Biz

Didi / china / Cybersecurity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

Labour, law ,rules and relevant policies and review thorugh a gender lens

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

TBS Today: Severe waterlogging in Dhaka despite minimal rains

17h | Videos
TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

TBS World: "Eye of Fire" in Mexico sea

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

TBS Today: Its the underprivileged who fear lockdowns, not the coronavirus

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

6
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making