Adobe to introduce AI assistant for search, summarising PDFs

Tech

TBS Report / Productivity
02 March, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:44 am

Related News

Adobe to introduce AI assistant for search, summarising PDFs

But unlike ChatGPT's PDF reader, which requires uploading the document, Adobe's AI assistant is a built-in feature that allows keeping the file solely on local storage

TBS Report / Productivity
02 March, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2024, 11:44 am
This AI assistant generates concise summaries of document content and offers answers through a conversational interface, along with suggesting potential questions about the file. Photo: Bloomberg
This AI assistant generates concise summaries of document content and offers answers through a conversational interface, along with suggesting potential questions about the file. Photo: Bloomberg

Adobe has rolled out an AI assistant within its PDF reader and Acrobat applications, aimed at providing summaries and answering queries about PDFs and other documents.

This AI assistant, presently in beta, is accessible via Acrobat, with upcoming plans to expand its features to Adobe Reader in the coming days and weeks, as per a press release quoted by CNBC.

Adobe aims to roll out a subscription plan for the tool after the beta phase.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Designed to aid users in digesting information from lengthy PDFs, the AI assistant generates concise summaries of document content and offers answers through a conversational interface, along with suggesting potential questions about the file.

Furthermore, Adobe claims that the AI assistant has the capability to generate citations for verifying information sources and generate text for a variety of formats, including emails, presentations, and reports.

While other AI models like ChatGPT offer PDF readers facilitating document analysis, they typically require users to upload the documents. In contrast, Adobe's AI assistant is an integrated feature.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen emphasised the tool's role in democratising access to the vast trove of PDFs in existence.

Narayen highlighted scenarios where users could engage with lengthy documents, understand summaries, and conduct conversations, correlating information with other documents within an enterprise context.

Addressing questions about potential competition from OpenAI's model Sora, which generates high-definition video from text prompts, Narayen noted Adobe's ongoing work on video models, emphasising responsible application within tools and workflows.

Adobe / AI assistant / PDF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

16h | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

16h | Panorama
After being hoisted by the crane, Prothit cried and hugged a fireman. He remembers the firemen to be very calm and composed. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossai

A trial by fire: How Prothit survived the Bailey Road blaze

16h | Panorama
The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

The mother-daughter duo putting Bangladesh on the US culinary map

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

Gemini AI says Modi is Fascist

26m | Videos
What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

What can be contained in the cease-fire agreement?

1h | Videos
Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

Bailey Road Fire: "Those who are responsible will be brought to book"

14h | Videos
An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

An inquiry into the fire on Bailey Road has been started

14h | Videos