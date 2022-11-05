5 best on-the-go note taking apps worth giving a try

Note-taking apps have become highly popular these days. Likewise, there are lots of options available to create and access your notes. These apps allow us to save and organise information quickly and easily.

However, taking notes is not just always jotting down your ideas. Sometimes, it's more than that. It involves organising notes in a systematic and organised way. Some additional features include creating audios, adding images as well as the capacity to share files with other people, your colleagues or friends.

Here are some of the most popular note-taking apps you can find on the internet right now. This list is made by taking into consideration a wide range of key criteria: user interface, ease of use, simplicity, aesthetics and feels, as well as some additional features such as collaboration with team, access to cloud storage, integration of third-party extensions.

Google Keep

Both in terms of its appearance and the way it actually works, Google Keep is the easiest app on our list to use for taking notes. Keep can be thought of as a place for you to store digital post-it notes.

It is possible to label notes, pin them to the top of the page, assign each note a colour, combine notes with reminders, and work together in real time on the notes. In addition, it enables you to convert speech into text, allowing you to dictate notes while you are on the move rather than having to write them down.

In comparison to other writing apps, Google Keep is noticeably simpler, which, depending on your point of view, can be viewed as either a strength or a weakness of the product.

Google Keep provides both Android and iOs apps. It can also be accessed through web browsers. Lastly, it doesn't have any paid options.

Evernote

Evernote is one of the oldest (and still going) and most fully-featured note-taking applications out there, making it an essential entry in any list of the top apps for taking notes. Evernote gives you the ability to construct simple as well as intricate workflows.

The Evernote's Web extension, which is available in Chrome, Firefox and Safari, is one of the greatest features for doing research since it enables you to save full websites with a single click, including text, photos and PDFs.

Notes can be accessible on computers, mobile devices and the web. Additional features include the capability to create reminders, show notes in a PowerPoint-like format, and combine individual notes into a single merged document.

Its free plan however has limited features. The Evernote Premium plan enables integrations with Slack, Outlook, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams.

Simplenote

As the name suggests, the user interface of Simplenote is quite effortless and uncomplicated. This makes it very easy to monitor and organise your notes. It is compatible with Mac OS X, Windows, Linux, iOS and Android, and it can automatically synchronise your data.

Users can easily find old notes, thanks to its tagging and search systems. Moreover, the option of sharing the note with others is a great feature, allowing teams to collaborate on projects. Because prior versions of documents are backed up in Simplenote, it is always feasible to revert to an older version if necessary.

Although it lacks a significant number of more complex capabilities, Simplenote is an excellent option for taking basic notes. It has some nice synchronisation and collaboration features, but the greatest part is that it's completely free. If you're looking for an app with the absolute minimum features possible, this is the right choice for you.

Microsoft OneNote

OneNote is an app that will make it easier for you to keep track of your notes and organise them. It has a large number of tools that enable you to keep notes, organise those notes, and view those notes from any device.

It offers a simple and clear-cut graphical user interface. Everyone is welcome to make use of the absolutely free edition of the OneNote program. If you want access to greater storage and all of the functionality of the OneNote app, you will need to subscribe to the commercial version of Microsoft 365.

You have the option of using the web-based interface to access OneNote, or you may download the app onto your smartphone. If you want to get the most out of the tool for taking notes, you should go with the second choice rather than the first one since the web-based version lacks several functions that are included in the native app.

Joplin

A free and open-source alternative to Evernote, Joplin is widely considered to be one of the finest note-taking applications currently available.

Joplin is an excellent option that you should consider using if you could sacrifice a few capabilities, like collaboration. Apps are available for all of the main platforms, with the exception of the web, and the user experience is wonderful.

Optical character recognition (OCR) on photos and PDFs, drawing and handwriting, email forwarding, mobile scanning and a number of other functions are not yet supported by Joplin.

Joplin is an excellent alternative to Evernote and OneNote if you are ready to make do with a note-taking tool that does not have as many features.

The app is completely without cost and open-source. You are not required to make any payments for anything. The developer may be supported financially via Patreon, PayPal, or GitHub contributions.