3D-printed device could end animal trials for pharmaceuticals

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have created a groundbreaking 3D-printed device that could revolutionise the way new medicines are tested, potentially putting an end to the need for animal testing.

Currently, thousands of animals are used in the early stages of drug development worldwide, even though many drugs tested on animals may not show any actual benefit.

The innovative device, known as a "body-on-chip," accurately replicates how medicine flows through the human body, reports The Guardian. Unlike live animal testing, this plastic device allows scientists to test drugs and observe how different organs react.

It is the first device of its kind, created using a 3D printer to form five compartments that replicate the human heart, lungs, kidney, liver, and brain. These compartments are connected by channels that mimic the human circulatory system, allowing researchers to pump new drugs through the device.

The device employs positron emission tomography (PET) scanning to generate detailed 3D images of the tiny replicated organs.

"The PET imagery is what allows us to ensure the flow [of new drugs being tested] is even," The Guardian quoted Liam Carr, the inventor, as saying. PET scanning involves injecting small amounts of radioactive compounds into the chip to transmit signals to a highly sensitive camera, providing detailed insights into the effects of new drugs.

"This device is the first to be designed specifically for measuring drug distribution, with an even flow paired with organ compartments that are large enough to sample drug uptake for mathematical modelling. Essentially, allowing us to see where a new drug goes in the body and how long it stays there, without having to use a human or animal to test it," Carr added.

Carr emphasised the flexibility of the platform, which can be used to study various human diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and immune diseases. The device allows researchers to measure drug distribution, observe where a new drug goes in the body, and how long it stays there, all without the need for human or animal testing.

Dr Adriana Tavares, Carr's supervisor at Edinburgh's Centre for Cardiovascular Science (CVS), highlighted the importance of linking five organs on one device to study how a new drug might affect the entire body. She explained that this device has the potential to significantly reduce the number of animals used for drug testing globally, particularly in the early stages where only 2% of compounds progress through the discovery pipeline.

"This device shows really strong potential to reduce the large number of animals that are used worldwide for testing drugs and other compounds, particularly in the early stages, where only 2% of compounds progress through the discovery pipeline," Dr Adriana Tavares added.

Beyond eliminating the need for animal testing, Tavares pointed out additional benefits such as reducing the cost of drug discovery, accelerating the translation of drugs into clinical use, and improving understanding of the systemic effects of human diseases.

The development of the body-on-chip device was supported through a National Centre for Replacement, Refinement, and Reduction of Animals in Research (NC3Rs) and Unilever co-funded PhD studentship award.

Dr Susan Bodie of Edinburgh Innovations, the university's commercialisation unit, expressed excitement about the potential impact of the novel device on testing and advancing new compounds and drugs in the future.