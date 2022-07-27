37% adults in country are internet users

Tech

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 06:52 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

37.01% of the country's total population of adults (18 years and above) use the Internet.

Out of the said population, 46.53% are male and 28.09% are female.

The information was revealed in the Population and Housing Census 2022 report by Bangladesh Statistics Bureau (BBS) presented at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday (27 July).

A significant percentage of children were also found to use the world wide web.

30.68% of children, aged five years and above, use the Internet.

Among them, 38.02% are boys and 23.52% are girls.

According to BBS data, the number of internet users is highest in Dhaka division and lowest in Rangpur division.

The number of internet users among adults in Dhaka division is 40.41% and among children in Dhaka division this rate is 57.61%.

In Rangpur division, lowest 17.67% of adults and 20.62% of children use the internet.

 

