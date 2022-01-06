Three-day long Smartphone and tab expo kicks off in BICC

Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the expo as the chief guest on Thursday. The expo will continue till 8 January and it will remain open for the visitors from 10AM to 8PM every day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-day long smartphone and Tab expo-2022 has started at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital offering an opportunity the tech-lovers to know and get the latest devices. 

Apart from knowing the latest devices of smartphone, the tech savvy visitors are also given the excrement of the fifth generation (5G) technology at the expo by Teletalk with technical support of Huawei.    

Smartphones of different brands including Samsung, Oppo, Realmy, Xiaomi, Techno, Vivo, Walton and One Plus are available here. There are also several stalls and pavilions with accessories, gadgets and accessories for smartphones.

Posts and Telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the expo on Thursday. While speaking as the chief guest, Mustafa Jabbar said "This is a big event as the the interested visitors are experiencing the 5G excrement for the first time."

"The Expo will bring the young generation one-stop closer to the latest technology as it assembled all the advance devices here,' he hopped. 

The expo will continue till 8 January and it will remain to the visitors from 10AM to 8PM every day, said Muhammad Khan, CEO at Maker Communication, the organizer of the event.

Rezwanul Hoque, CEO at Transsion Bangladesh Limited, said, "I can proudly say that all the brands participating in this event are made in Bangladesh. Despite the intensity of the corona, smartphone sales in Bangladesh have increased and this indicates the progress of the smartphone market in Bangladesh."

After the inauguration of the expo, Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone, which is the Samsung's first new device of the year. 

The price of the Samsung new smartphone cost Tk69,999 which has various fancy features in its system. 

Fazlul Musawir Choudhury, Head of Product Planning, Samsung Mobile, said customers will be able to enjoy discounts from 10 % to Tk 50,000 on various Samsung devices. 

'As we enter the 5G era, the necessity for smart devices of innovative technology has increased. The fair will introduce guests to future tech devices and tech trends that are compatible with other countries in the world,"he said.

Among others, high officials from Teletalk, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo Bangladesh and Realme Bangladesh were present in the inauguration of the expo. 

