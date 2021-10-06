3-day Int’l Blockchain Olympiad to start from 8 October

Tech

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 01:36 pm

The three-day long International Blockchain Olympiad (IBCOL) 2021, a multidisciplinary design and building competition, is going to start virtually from 8 October, Friday.
 
The IBCOL 2021 is organised by the Division of Information and Communication Technology and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC).  Blockchain Olympiad Bangladesh and Technohaven Company Limited is hosted in Dhaka coinciding with Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence.
 
The event is going to be held in Bangladesh for the first time. It was previously held in Hong Kong.
 
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak made the announcement at a press conference today.


 
In his keynote address, Palak said, "We have to use blockchain technology. We have a national blockchain strategy. Work is also underway on how we can take advantage of this. Blockchain can be one of the major sectors for investment."
 
He said that now the big challenge is to provide information security. The government is working to address this challenge.
 
Twelve countries will participate in this competition. More than 50 teams from China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Philippines, UAE, Iran, Indonesia, Netherlands, Nepal, Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will participate in the event this year.
 
To attend the event, participants have to visit the website- (https://ibcol2021.com).
 
Students from all over the world are participating in this global contest to become winners. Prizes figuring more than US$ 40,000 have been awarded to the winners.
 
As part of this event, there are a number of IT related seminars on various topics including digital currency, crypto currency, fintech, which will be attended by all experienced IT experts and professionals from home and abroad.

