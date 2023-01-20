3-day Ctg IT fair starts on Saturday

Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

The three-day-long Information Technology (IT) Fair is set to start in Chattogram city on Saturday to showcase the latest technologies and services.

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel is scheduled to inaugurate the event titled "Next TechHub- the Chattogram".  

According to the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, some 57 stalls of 37 IT firms, from home and abroad, will participate in the fair at the World Trade Centre in the Agrabad area.

The fair will remain open for visitors daily from 10 am to 9 pm. The entry will be free.

Alongside IT firms from Dhaka and Chattogram, renowned companies from the United States, Germany and India will participate at the fair, arranged after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be a roundtable with the participation of various software companies on Saturday afternoon and a seminar in the evening. Another seminar will be held on Sunday.

The Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh is expected to visit the fair and Chattogram Chamber on Sunday.

F-five is the platinum sponsor of the fair while BenQ is the gold sponsor, Aerodeck, Velocity and Sophos are the Silver sponsors and Link 3 is the technology partner.

