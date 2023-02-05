10 human roles most likely to be replaced by AI

In recent years, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have shown tremendous potential in revolutionising various industries and AI-powered chatbots are no exception.

One of the most advanced chatbots in the market today is OpenAI's ChatGPT which has taken the world by storm and is being used by businesses and individuals alike.

It is now being hailed as a replacement for several human-led roles and is expected to change the way we work.

From customer service to medical diagnosis, AI has already started to automate numerous tasks previously performed by humans.

In this article, we will explore 10 jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI in the near future.

Social media managers: AI can automate social media tasks, including scheduling posts and responding to user inquiries, making it an ideal replacement for social media managers.

Content creators: AI can generate articles, blog posts, and other forms of content, making it an ideal replacement for content creators.

Translators: AI can translate text in real-time, making it an ideal replacement for translators.

Customer service representatives: AI can provide 24/7 customer service without taking breaks or needing time off. It can handle multiple customers at the same time, making it an ideal replacement for customer service representatives.

Sales representatives: AI can provide personalised sales pitches and recommendations to customers, making it an ideal replacement for sales representatives.

Technical support specialists: AI can provide quick and accurate technical support to customers, making it an ideal replacement for technical support specialists.

Virtual assistants: AI can help users with scheduling appointments, making reservations, and completing other administrative tasks, making it an ideal replacement for virtual assistants.

Market research analysts: AI can gather and analyse market data to help businesses make informed decisions, making it an ideal replacement for market research analysts.

Data entry specialists: AI can automate data entry tasks, reducing errors and saving time, making it an ideal replacement for data entry specialists.

Chat moderators: AI can monitor online conversations, identify inappropriate content, and respond to user inquiries, making it an ideal replacement for chat moderators.

AI is poised to make dramatic strides and changes regarding the way we work, and with its rapid advancements, it is likely to replace numerous jobs in the near future.

While it may take over some jobs, it is also expected to create new opportunities and industries, leading to a more efficient and streamlined workforce.