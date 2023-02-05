10 human roles most likely to be replaced by AI

Tech

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 11:25 am

Related News

10 human roles most likely to be replaced by AI

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In recent years, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) have shown tremendous potential in revolutionising various industries and AI-powered chatbots are no exception. 

One of the most advanced chatbots in the market today is OpenAI's ChatGPT which has taken the world by storm and is being used by businesses and individuals alike. 

It is now being hailed as a replacement for several human-led roles and is expected to change the way we work. 

From customer service to medical diagnosis, AI has already started to automate numerous tasks previously performed by humans. 

In this article, we will explore 10 jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI in the near future.

Social media managers: AI can automate social media tasks, including scheduling posts and responding to user inquiries, making it an ideal replacement for social media managers.

Content creators: AI can generate articles, blog posts, and other forms of content, making it an ideal replacement for content creators.

Translators: AI can translate text in real-time, making it an ideal replacement for translators.

Customer service representatives: AI can provide 24/7 customer service without taking breaks or needing time off. It can handle multiple customers at the same time, making it an ideal replacement for customer service representatives.

Sales representatives: AI can provide personalised sales pitches and recommendations to customers, making it an ideal replacement for sales representatives.

Technical support specialists: AI can provide quick and accurate technical support to customers, making it an ideal replacement for technical support specialists.

Virtual assistants: AI can help users with scheduling appointments, making reservations, and completing other administrative tasks, making it an ideal replacement for virtual assistants.

Market research analysts: AI can gather and analyse market data to help businesses make informed decisions, making it an ideal replacement for market research analysts.

Data entry specialists: AI can automate data entry tasks, reducing errors and saving time, making it an ideal replacement for data entry specialists.

Chat moderators: AI can monitor online conversations, identify inappropriate content, and respond to user inquiries, making it an ideal replacement for chat moderators.

AI is poised to make dramatic strides and changes regarding the way we work, and with its rapid advancements, it is likely to replace numerous jobs in the near future.

While it may take over some jobs, it is also expected to create new opportunities and industries, leading to a more efficient and streamlined workforce.

Top News

Artificial Intelligence / AI / ChatGPT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

40m | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

18h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

17h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

23h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain