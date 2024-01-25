How long will be the wait for bicycle lanes?

Despite implementing various measures at different times to manage traffic in Dhaka city, there has been no significant reduction in the persistent issue of traffic mismanagement.

Many initiatives were launched to address the issue, but some were discontinued after initial progress, while others never materialised.

The initiatives include the establishment of bicycle lanes on Dhaka's roads, the introduction of a school bus service for students, and the implementation of a special bus service system for women.

Despite the creation of bicycle lanes in specific areas such as Manik Mia Avenue, Agargaon, Mohammadpur, and others, cyclists are not getting the intended benefits. While discussions about introducing bicycle lanes on additional roads took place, the two city corporations of Dhaka were unable to actualise the decision.

Moreover, despite multiple announcements, Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, has been unable to initiate the school bus service. Even a few years ago, there were school bus services operating for students from various schools in the capital.

Where are the bicycle lanes?

Owing to the congestion caused by both mechanised and non-mechanised vehicles, Dhaka has become one of the slowest cities in the world. Consequently, many residents prefer using bicycles for short distances. In response, the two city corporations of Dhaka initiated the construction of bicycle lanes. However, cyclists are now unable to use these lanes due to issues like illegal parking and encroachment.

Hasibul Islam, a daily cycle commuter from Mohammadpur to Farmgate, told The Business Standard, "Although there are designated bicycle lanes in Mohammadpur and Manik Mia Avenue, we are unable to utilise them. The lanes have been encroached by illegal shops, and other vehicles frequently use them in most areas. This compels us to ride bicycles on the same roads as buses and cars."

Another cyclist, Ibrahim Sheikh, said, "There are times when the anticipated benefits from bicycle lanes are not realised. There is a need for bicycle lanes on most roads, and it is crucial to ensure that these lanes remain unoccupied."

Officials from Dhaka North and South City Corporation acknowledged that while many countries worldwide have embraced bicycle-centric transportation systems, bicycle lanes have not been incorporated into the road communication plan for Dhaka.

Due to the relatively narrow width of current roads in Dhaka, the possibility of accommodating bicycle lanes is limited. However, there is consideration for integrating bicycle lanes into the development plan for newly constructed roads.

City authorities are contemplating the establishment of a network of bicycle lanes on several roads in the city. This initiative aims not only to enhance transportation but also to provide recreational opportunities for the residents of the capital.

The mayors of the two city corporations have announced plans to establish a network of cycle and walking paths along all canals undergoing development activities.

Under the World Bank-funded Integrated Corridor Management Project, Dhaka North is set to construct various communication infrastructures, including bicycle lanes.

In Dhaka South, efforts are underway to create around 20 kilometres of bicycle lanes and walking paths along the banks of canals such as Kalungagar, Jirani, Manda, and Shyampur after recovering them from illegal encroachers.

In 2019, the country's first bicycle lane was inaugurated in Agargaon, Dhaka. In addition, a second lane – with a green layer of cement and white cycle icon marks – was dedicated to bicycles on Manik Miah Avenue.

Both of the bicycle lanes were undermined as well as violated by car parkers and roadside vendors, leaving the initiatives futile. Despite protests by cyclist groups and citizen communities, the authorities failed to implement effective measures to counter the occupants such as car parkers and vendors.

The promise of school bus service

Despite multiple attempts, the commencement of school buses in Dhaka has faced persistent challenges. Although a school bus service briefly started in 2011, it was subsequently halted.

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam engaged with school authorities in an effort to initiate school bus services. On 10 January last year, he announced the launch of school bus services in Dhaka scheduled for May 2023. But, as of today, this initiative has not come to fruition.

On 10 January 2023, at Banani in the capital, Chittagong Grammar School Dhaka (CGSD) conducted a meeting with teachers and parents to discuss the introduction of school buses. During the meeting, the mayor said, "Children are the most precious assets of parents, and their safety is of utmost importance. School buses will be equipped with modern technology, including CCTV cameras, to ensure the safety of children. We anticipate commencing school buses in the capital in the first phase next May."

While Dhaka North has yet to achieve this, the Chattogram district administration took the lead by initiating 10 smart school bus services for students in the port city on 28 November last year. These buses were a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In 2009, the government took initiatives to reduce traffic congestion in the city by introducing school buses.

The Ministry of Education and the authorities of different schools and colleges in the city held a meeting to solve the problem in November of that year. The authorities agreed to introduce bus services for their students, but the idea did not pan out.

Dhaka introduced a common bus service for school going students in January 2011 – long before a number of infrastructural projects weighed on the metropolis narrowing the roads – in an effort to handle the increasing traffic pressure effectively.

The service ceased a few months later and faded into obscurity, only to resurface during the post-Covid-19 period when school reopening contributed to renewed traffic nightmares in the city. Currently, less than 6% of the total space is available for traffic movement in the city.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police estimate around 20,000 private cars have been hitting the road only to drop and pick students from Dhaka's Viqarunnisa Noon School and College at Bailey Road on a regular day, putting further pressure on the already notorious Dhaka traffic.

Attributing the private cars to recent intolerable traffic jams, urban experts say if the school bus service was in place, the traffic situation would not have gone such haywire. Parents too say if there were a school bus service, the children could commute safely and their daily journey could have been more time and cost effective.

Transportation experts say nearly one-fifth of the traffic congestion in the capital is because of the use of personal cars by school-going students.

They said that according to government documents, including the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and Revised Strategic Transport Plan (RSTP), close to two crores of trips are made every day in Dhaka city alone. The trips include school trips, office trips, medical and services trips, and business trips.

"17-18% of those are school trips or educational institution-related trips," said Professor Hadiuzzaman of the Department of Civil Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

Bus service for women

In Dhaka city, many working women rely on public transportation daily. Yet, the available services for women are inadequate. Many public buses lack a female-friendly environment.

As indicated by a survey conducted by the Aachol Foundation, over 63% of women experience various forms of harassment, including sexual harassment, during their journeys on public transportation in the capital.

Their daily commute frequently turns into a distressing experience, with difficulties boarding buses and encountering harassment from surrounding men. Additionally, they face mistreatment from public transport staff.

In an attempt to address the issue, the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) initiated a women-only bus service several years ago, deploying 17 dedicated vehicles in the capital. This service has provided a comparatively safe and harassment-free commuting option for working women.

However, the women-only service currently operates solely during the morning and evening hours on 13 routes, employing only two buses, which proves insufficient to meet the needs of women passengers.