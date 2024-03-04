Where and how is our taka printed?

The facility responsible for printing Bangladesh's currency, the taka, is The Security Printing Corporation Limited, known locally as Takshal. It occupies approximately 66 acres of land in Gazipur and commenced operations in 1989.

Even though there are 195 countries across the globe, the total number of currency printing facilities amounts to just 65, among which Bangladesh Takshal is included. Before the inception of currency printing activities at Takshal, taka was printed in different countries such as Switzerland, Germany, India, South Korea, and England and then imported to Bangladesh.

The currency production process at the Takshal entails highly confidential procedures, comprising around 12 distinct steps. In addition, stringent regulations prohibit employees from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic devices into the currency printing facility.

The specialised paper used for printing taka in Bangladesh is imported from Switzerland. Nearly all banknotes are crafted from cotton paper, weighing between 80 to 90 grams per square metre, with the option of incorporating linen fibres. These papers typically have a lifespan of approximately two years and are fortified with gelatin or polyvinyl alcohol to enhance durability.

Moreover, ferromagnetic paper is employed for enhanced security measures. While the base material for these papers remains cotton, they may also incorporate nylon and various other materials. Furthermore, the colours employed in currency printing are kept confidential for security purposes.

Determining the durability of taka notes is challenging. Mezbaul Haque, the executive director and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank, said, "You may meticulously preserve a note for 30 years. However, if a note issued just yesterday becomes soaked in water today, it becomes irreversibly damaged. Encountering a damaged note is quite common, and the effort to conceal the damage is genuine. Nevertheless, over time, these notes inevitably reach a stage where concealing the damage becomes futile."

According to central bank data, the printing cost for Tk1000 notes is Tk5, Tk500 notes is Tk4.70, Tk200 notes is Tk3.20, Tk100 notes is Tk4, and the cost for printing Tk10, Tk20, and Tk50 notes is Tk1.5. Additionally, the printing cost for Tk5 and Tk2 notes is Tk1.40.

The most significant expense lies in producing coins, with each denomination costing roughly the same amount. However, coins are more resilient. In light of the expenses associated with printing notes, the central bank is inclined towards transitioning to a cashless transaction system.

Thanks to this initiative, mobile banking, card transactions, and online platforms have become more popular than ever before.