We are very proud to be part of this mega project and the changes

Padma Multipurpose Bridge has become the symbol of the development of Bangladesh. The courage, devotion, steadfast commitment and ability of our honourable prime minister to fulfil the pledge have once again been proven irrefutably.

Since the inauguration of the Padma Bridge on 25 June 2022, it has brought movement to the most under-developed south-western region of the country, which covered 21 underprivileged districts. The Padma Bridge is a wonder for many reasons. It has started bringing radical changes in the economic dynamics of the country.

The bridge is considered as a 'game changer' in the country's economy. The socioeconomic impact of this bridge is enormous. People living in the southwestern region mainly depend on agriculture and fishing. The Padma Bridge has become a blessing for them to get fair prices for their crops and catches. The government has already undertaken several programmes to set up a number of economic zones centring on the Padma Bridge in the days ahead.

Moreover, business enterprises are investing in this region in different businesses like food processing, cold storage, tourism based on Sundarbans, garments etc. which will allow a huge number of people to work and change their lives.

Padma Multipurpose Bridge has connected the southwestern region to the rest of the country through roads and railways, and this is boosting the development of the area massively. There are two seaports in this region-- Mongla and Payra, which can be used with their full potential, even our neighbouring countries are showing interest to use these ports. Aiming to be connected through land routes, South Asian four countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal – came forward to facilitate the cross-border movement of passengers and cargo vehicles.

Padma Bridge is not only connecting two regions of the country, but it is becoming an important part of the Asian Highway Network which will connect the country with an international road network.

Overall, Padma Multipurpose Bridge is set to add up 1.23% to the GDP of Bangladesh, revealed a recent study. The study from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) revealed that Padma Bridge will boost 3.5% of the regional GDP (within 21 districts) while approximately 1.2% is set to add to the country's GDP.

So, Padma Multipurpose Bridge is not only changing the country but also changing the lives of millions of people. KSRM, one of the leading steel manufacturers in the country, is very proud to be a part of this mega civil construction project of the country and the changes.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, Deputy Managing Director, KSRM. Illustration: TBS

Author Shahriar Jahan Rahat is the deputy managing director of KSRM