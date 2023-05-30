‘We are continuously digitalising our services to build a smart Bangladesh through smart banking’

Supplement

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 02:59 pm

Related News

‘We are continuously digitalising our services to build a smart Bangladesh through smart banking’

In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank, speaks about the bank’s pivot towards digitalisation and how it helped them maintain strong performance

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 02:59 pm
Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS
Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Mercantile Bank has done well despite the global economic downturn. In 2022, the bank's total income increased by 9.89% to Tk2,955.55 crore, with both net interest income and non-interest income showing growth. 

The bank kept its operating expenses under control at Tk821.88 crore, resulting in a cost-to-income ratio of 53.52%. The bank's net profit after tax stood at Tk220.26 crore, translating into earnings per share of Tk2.03. 

The return on average equity was 8.87% in 2022. MBL's balance sheet also remained strong and resilient throughout the year, with total assets growing by 6.37% to Tk38,232.85 crore, compared to Tk35,941.14 crore in 2021. 

Loans and advances to customers reached Tk28,089.05 crore in 2022, while deposits from customers also increased by 4.50% to Tk29,406 crore, reflecting our strong customer base and trust. Mercantile Bank's capital adequacy ratio remained well above the regulatory requirement of 12.50%, at 14.35% in 2022.

In a recent interview with The Business Standard, Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, the managing director and CEO of Mercantile Bank, spoke about the bank's pivot towards digitalisation and how it helped them maintain strong performance.  

The banking sector experienced a massive transformation in digital banking after Covid-19. What initiatives did Mercantile bank undertake to stay competitive in the market?

Mercantile Bank always prioritises technology to stay up-to-date. In this continuation, a state of the art app "MBL Rainbow" was introduced  to cater to the needs of our customers. Along with this, Core Banking Software (CBS) Temenos T24 has been upgraded from R10 to R19. With this new version, we will be more protected against various cyber threats. 

We are continuously digitalising our services in order to build a smart Bangladesh through smart banking. 

What security risks do you see for customers in terms of digital transactions?

Although digital transformation has brought many benefits to the banking industry, it has also resulted in enhanced risks that need to be actively managed and mitigated. Major risks arise from breaches of security for access to the computer system, tampering with the system, and unauthorised  use of it.

To minimise such kinds of risks, MBL has established a well  equipped IT division and maintained  IT policy to comply with the  ICT guideline of the Bangladesh Bank and to secure the smooth operation of business. 

What does Mercantile Bank aim to achieve in the next five years?

By adhering to regulations, MBL's major objective is to take the top spot in the commercial banking industry. For that reason MBL's business plans are concentrated on sustainable long-term growth of the business, better deposit mix, improving the quality of assets, rationalising operating cost, improving operational efficiency and productivity of resources, better and faster customer service, expansion branches, offering number of new products in retail banking, SME financing and card services, and strengthening the overall risk management and corporate governance system. 

What challenges do you see in the banking sector in the coming years amid high inflation and rising dollar price?

With high inflation and rising dollar price, the banking sector will face multifarious challenges like rise of non-performing loans, increasing pressure on maintaining provision and minimum capital requirement, liquidity crisis, shrinking spread as such degradation of income, slowdown of export import business due to volatile foreign currency market, sluggish private credit growth, increasing trade -based money laundering, increase in different financial irregularities, etc.

What initiatives should banks take to manage default loans in line with the IMF's conditions?

Banks should take the following initiatives to manage default loans: prudent NPL management; implementation of various effective strategies; proactive communication with customers to ensure timely payment; efforts to recover irregular and NPL loans and increase contribution to sustainable and green finance; dedicated efforts towards regular monitoring, recovering and regularising  non-performing loans (NPLs) both onsite and offsite; making all-out efforts for recovery of NPLs; and initiating legal action against willful defaulters.

Economy / Banking

Smart Bangladesh / Smart banking / Mercantile bank / Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury / Innovations in Banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

2h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

5h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

10m | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

3h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

20h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

23h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget