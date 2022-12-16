Victory Day: Why it matters more than ever before

On 16 December, Bangladesh commemorates Victory Day to mark the country's win in the LIberation War that ended after months of atrocities, during which the brutal Pakistani army terrorised innocent civilians, including women and children and systematically killed the intellectuals of the country to purposely delay the development and rise of a nation.

Hence, akin to victory celebrations globally such as VE Day of World War II, the importance of reflecting and appreciating the sacrifices of those who had not only instigated but finally achieved the establishment of Bangladesh cannot be overstated. Yet, given the generational gaps that exist in society and the greater diaspora communities that not only provide economic but also cultural revenue and cache for Bangladesh, what does the victory day say to them?

Unfortunately, the victory day events within the diaspora communities do not resonate with the younger generation in a way that would enable them to truly appreciate the gravity of the historic day. This is why a more coordinated and organised effort is needed, so that these events are more meaningful.

With Generation Z, whether in the country or among the expat communities, becoming more and more attached to the digital world and more removed from the real one, how much does that detach them from developing an appreciation of our shared heritage?

The onslaught of mixed cultural messaging, coupled with the increasing disconnect of the youth with the older generations is giving rise to what can be described as a social zoo, devoid of any deep root in the country's liberation spirit. The 'normal ' or accepted conservative attitudes should and are being challenged everywhere globally, but what is often not discussed is how some of the moral prerogatives have to be shaped by people living in the country. The older generations are helplessly seeing that their children are moving away from many of the ideals they held. It is hardly surprising that many non-resident Bangladeshi youths feel alienated from their own culture. Do they want to be Bangalees or not? The better question perhaps is what does being a Banglaee mean to them and what are its implications.

For many among the next generation, who are grappling with their own identity crisis in an often hostile western environment, this will be a problem. No amount of Biman flights, culinary platters of home made foods, demands to show interest in the last HSC results peppered with tutors can ever replace the human interaction that defines one's experience of a land with its culture. Yet, the elders sit and wait for the obligatory respectful phone call, "Tumi phone korla na?." It seems somewhat unidirectional with this mantra. "Call when you need something and then see me when I land". Exaggerated I know, but what this shows is the lack of insight that many of this passing generation have failed to engage or comprehend is that transactional processes rarely instil patriotic fervour and so, a deeper understanding on both sides is needed both for acceptance and to provide support for a community often fighting fires on a number of sides.

For many non-resident Bangladeshis in the West, the Bangladeshi heritage has been difficult to communicate to themselves, their families, never mind the host communities they try ever so hard to integrate to. This is nothing new as all immigrant families face this but for a minority community like Bangladeshis from Jackson Heights to Tower Hamlets, the issue of passing on some thread for their second and third generations with the hierarchy of religion, culture, language, shared belief often becomes harder to decipher from one generation to the next. With the regional differences added in, this results in the often self-inflicted social economic snobbery within the community.

I look at my own upbringing in the West, which went from a very privileged upbringing from strong middle class roots, only to be homogenised by the local population in the West, classed as non white (something which I am afraid to say still continues) thanks to a good dollop of local of racism that has confused the dichotomy of behaviours that belie the difference between integration and assimilation.

Thanks to my father for dumping us in this socially awkward non-multicultural community, many of whom cannot spell 'progressive'. One gets by and has to plough on, but it was unnecessary and it shows how important forward planning is and so I make it a point to look at the wider community and environment now when I think about my own family. Learning point to self, check if neighbours have similar knowledge of the world, if they know only one European country and cannot name more than 10 capital cities, look elsewhere.

In some ways, our first generation of forefathers were very direct, they looked at us all as Bangladeshi confused children, scared we would be too "modern". Yet, regardless of regional boundaries within the country these first generation Bangladeshis began the healthy sprouting of many Bangla schools. It is interesting however, that although language is important, there was a much larger cultural heritage which for many of us really made the process of going to Bangla classes tolerable, even though the teachers kept on talking about "Pisas" and "Pattice" for lunch break. It was often difficult for many to come to terms that there are no subsidiaries of Cooper's pastry shop or 'Bangla Pisa Hut' in the West. The 'Amar Boi' was brandished in front of all of our faces and for a while one could sense the deep story telling nostalgia that our Bangla teachers tried so desperately to share with us. This would last long enough till the break time when we went back to playing football, imagining ourselves to be like the next Asian David Beckham or in my case the next Thierry Henry!

Add to this the interesting interaction with other Asian families. For a while, there was for a time a distinct undertone of melancholy and nonchalant about the Liberation War, mainly from the Pakistani establishment, middle classes and those who were subjugated or merely perpetuating a mistaken and wholly wrong propaganda machine in the disbelief of the breakdown of East Pakistan and wanting to believe it was a plot by India. The fact that the Bangladesh's Liberation War is considered by many to have been one of the most brutal and callous human acts in the 20th century, whereby large scale atrocities left approximately 10 million people refugees and the killing of as many as three million Bangladeshis is often not well described.

Pose this point to a patriotic Pakistani heritage individual living in the West, who were witness and in some ways complicit in the human suffering of such a cold and calculative war, then the discussion becomes about brotherhood. What? Yes, I know that is stupid. The human suffering gets forgotten quickly. Why is that? It is as if some veil comes over, a blip in the normal logical cognitive function of one's neurological function stops, the information gets blatantly forgotten and one beats their chest like Tarzan to start spewing a skewed and clearly warped perspective of reality. Lack of knowledge you say, but often it is not that the knowledge they lack needs filling, rather it is the self-belief to not appreciate the mistakes and the arrogance of guilt comes over many. Similar to flat earth believers, this is an argument that is so ingrained and silly it's best not to waste any time trying to dispel it. So I don't!

All wars are a breakdown in human civilisation's ability to respect life, yet time and time again unless one has empathy for the fellow human's suffering regardless of wider political discourse we cannot ever move forward. It takes two to tango and sweeping up the deep seated hurt and scars which remain strong and vivid is often passed down like a family tale as a warning for all future generations.

Unfortunately, the NRB communities are now confused by the invasion of "modernity" and struggle to explain to their own selves who they really are in a globalised carousel. So, what do we say to our own children? Well, I tried with my own children and all I can say is they like the food, the people and the history but don't quite understand the point of inane robotic events like the Victory Day celebration events have become. It is sad that those who are more close to our history by the virtue of age, often lose the true spirit of it. Sometimes, we need our friends looking from the outside to put a mirror in front of us, so we can see what we have become.

Sketch: TBS

Professor Rameen Shakur MD PhD(Cantab) FRSA FIBMS FRSPH FRSB is Professor of Genomics and Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of the Precision Health and Translational Medicine Centre, University of Brighton, UK.