Towards a smarter power generation and distribution system

Supplement

Humayun Rashid
30 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 12:17 pm

Related News

Towards a smarter power generation and distribution system

Loss of gas and power can have an unfathomable negative impact on the economy if proper decisions are not taken to fix the distribution of the energy sector

Humayun Rashid
30 January, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 12:17 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh's power sector is not in a favourable situation at the moment and it cannot supply enough electricity to the dynamic economy and growing population. Like other countries, global impacts such as the fuel shortage, dollar crisis and other circumstances have also oppressed our power sector. 

 

Additionally, numerous power plants across Bangladesh have been unable to operate to their usual capacity due to a shortage of gas and fuel. As a result, we are now relying more on diesel-based power plants, which are very costly. This is negatively impacting the manufacturing industry and resulting in losses for the sector.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the government installed 25,000 MW generators nationwide, but they can only generate 13,000 MW power due to fuel shortages, distribution glitches, and other issues. The country has significantly invested in power generation; however, it is still falling short in setting up transmission and distribution infrastructures, negatively impacting the overall supply chain.

There is no denying that the power crisis is disrupting production, increasing cost of business, and spoiling perishable goods. Loss of gas and power can have an unfathomable negative impact on the economy if proper decisions are not taken to fix distribution in the energy sector.

The industrial sector contributes 37.07% to Bangladesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP); thus, scarcity of energy and gas supply can lead to a decline in the contribution to the GDP, affecting the overall economy. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already stated that our country's economic growth will slow to 6.6% in FY23.

Grid operators manage the power system manually instead of using modern communications and automation. Most of the nation's generations are powered by imported fuel and natural gas. And since the fuel prices started increasing in early 2022, the Bangladesh government has begun rationing supplies, limiting the output of the generators, and obligating consumers and manufacturers to depend on alternative power generation resulting in higher cost of doing business.

While policymakers have been aware of the system's vulnerabilities, the reforms and investments taken have been insufficient due to the constraints of the centralised power sector. Mandatory fixes of the issue require all-encompassing changes in policies and regulations that will need resources, time, and positive will. 

According to PwC, Bangladesh must invest $35 billion in the power sector by 2041 to distribute adequate energy to everyone.

Information technology can help improve the efficiency of the power sector. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has already proposed a master plan which shall be revised addressing the energy mix and proper supply to ensure energy security. 

Policymakers should adopt smart grid technologies as that will make the supply chain networked and non-linear, both physically and commercially. It will ensure that demand and supply are balanced through smart systems.

Innovation and modern ways of working are necessary for the sector as well. Additionally, the government can look for offshore gas exploration, and renewable energy. 

Compared to industrialised countries such as China and India, Bangladesh is a lower carbon emitter so coal-based power plant projects can be undertaken partially to mitigate the increasing demand.  

Even though the government has already started working towards renewable energy, it makes up less than 1% of the nation's grid electricity supply capacity. Therefore, renewable energy can provide a great backup to the traditional power supply.

According to the International Trade Administration, electricity demand in Bangladesh will reach 50,000 MW by 2041. Power supply from the Matarbari and Rooppur projects early next year will balance the current situation, but a long term — at least for the next 30 to 40 years — master plan should be formulated by the BPDB and other government regulatory bodies to ensure energy security. 

Also, quality power must be ensured for the investors who buy electricity from the government. It has become mandatory to address the issues prevalent in this industry to meet the future demand and ensure uninterrupted power supply for all.  

The author is the managing director and CEO of Energypac Power Generation Limited

Economy / Energy

TBS 3rd Anniversary / Power and Energy / Power Distribution / smart energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

2h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

2h | TBS Entertainment
How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

2h | TBS Insight
Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund