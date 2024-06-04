Taming inflation: Consumers’ role alongside monetary and fiscal measures

Supplement

Mahbub Ahmed
04 June, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:42 pm

Related News

Taming inflation: Consumers’ role alongside monetary and fiscal measures

Despite concerted efforts by the government to tackle this issue, inflation remains a persistent challenge. In this context, the significance of monetary and fiscal policies, as well as consumer behaviour, in curbing inflation cannot be overstated

Mahbub Ahmed
04 June, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 12:42 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Inflation has emerged as a pressing concern for economies worldwide, and Bangladesh is no exception. 

Despite concerted efforts by the government to tackle this issue, inflation remains a persistent challenge, impacting various sectors of the economy. In this context, the significance of monetary and fiscal policies, as well as consumer behaviour, in curbing inflation cannot be overstated.

Monetary policy, administered in Bangladesh by the central bank, holds substantial sway over economic conditions, including inflation. In Bangladesh, recent endeavours have seen the adoption of two consecutive contractionary monetary policies (July 2023 and January 2024) aimed at reining in credit flows, adjusting interest rates (removing the 6-9% cap), and rationalising currency exchange rates to near-stable levels. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Such measures are designed to moderate demand-side pressures on prices by tightening the money supply and curbing excessive spending. Additionally, interventions to regulate inflationary expectations and manage inflationary pressures through monetary tools are crucial aspects of policy intervention by the Bangladesh Bank, although these measures have been taken somewhat belatedly.

Complementing monetary policy, government fiscal measures wield considerable influence in mitigating inflationary trends. In recent days, Bangladesh has witnessed strategic adjustments in fiscal policy, characterised by government spending and austerity measures (expecting the 2024-25 national budget to be reasonably sized with a marginal increase) and targeted tax reforms emphasising direct tax. The cessation of government borrowing from the central bank underscores concerted efforts to address inflationary pressures. 

Moreover, exemptions of value-added tax (VAT) and customs duties on selected imported consumer goods during the last holy month of Ramadan were commendable initiatives. Strategies to enhance domestic production, coupled with measures to stimulate investment and foster economic diversification, are integral components of fiscal policy aimed at bolstering supply-side dynamics and mitigating inflationary risks in an economy operating at "less than full employment levels."

Mahbub Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Mahbub Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

The synergy between monetary and fiscal policies is paramount to achieving macroeconomic stability and controlling inflation in a developing country like Bangladesh. Coordination between these policy instruments is essential to address both demand-side and supply-side factors driving inflation. 

While monetary policy focuses on managing aggregate demand through interest rate adjustments and liquidity management, fiscal policy targets the underlying structural drivers of inflation by fostering investment, enhancing productivity, and promoting inclusive growth. 

Effective coordination in a timely manner ensures a comprehensive approach to inflation management, thereby enhancing the efficacy of policy interventions and safeguarding macroeconomic stability.

However, in a market economy, consumers play a pivotal role in the economy's equilibrium. 

As commodities are priced at the intersection of market forces like demand and supply, consumer awareness becomes crucial to shaping market dynamics. Through mindful consumption practices and avoiding unnecessary panic buying and hoarding, consumers can help maintain equilibrium between supply and demand, thereby preventing unwarranted price escalations.

The frequency and timing of purchases significantly influence market equilibrium. By adopting more efficient purchasing practices, such as buying goods on a weekly basis instead of bulk-buying at the beginning of the month, consumers can help stabilise demand throughout the month. This can prevent sudden surges in demand that result in price increases.

By raising concerns about price gouging or unethical business practices, consumers can exert pressure on businesses. Educating consumers about their rights, market dynamics, and the impact of their purchasing decisions empowers them to make choices that contribute to price stability and mitigate inflationary pressures. Unfortunately, organisations like the Consumers Association of Bangladesh have failed to play any remarkable role in demand-side management.

In conclusion, the efficacy of monetary and fiscal policies in controlling inflation is indispensable. The role of individual consumers in rationalising and stabilising prices is no less important. By adopting a multifaceted approach that addresses both demand- and supply-side factors, it is possible to mitigate inflationary pressures and foster an environment conducive to investment, productivity, and equitable development.

 

Mahbub Ahmed is a former senior secretary of the Finance Division.

Budget

Budget in the time of crisis / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

5h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

2h | Videos
Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

16h | Videos
How EVMs work in Indian elections

How EVMs work in Indian elections

5h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

15h | Videos