Swift action on carbon emissions needed to mitigate Dhaka's 'heat island' risks

The air quality in Dhaka continues to deteriorate, and the city has transformed into a heat island. Despite efforts by the authorities to lower the temperature, Dhaka's air quality remains unchanged, said Bushra Afreen, chief heat officer for the Dhaka North City Corporation.

In an interview with The Business Standard, she said unless there is swift action to reduce carbon emissions and address pollution, no measures will be effective in easing the heat conditions.

Illustration: TBS

Bushra Afreen assumed the role of the chief heat officer in May last year. A chief heat officer is a municipal public servant dedicated to addressing the hazards of extreme heat and mitigating urban heat island effects.

Md Jahidul Islam, staff correspondent of The Business Standard, took the interview.

How would you describe the current temperature conditions in Dhaka?

Dhaka is experiencing severe pollution, making the weather hazardous for everyone. The city's air quality consistently ranks among the worst on almost a daily basis. During winter, this pollution intensifies. The haze observed in Dhaka is not typical fog but primarily polluted air. While sunlight is obscured within Dhaka, it remains visible outside the city, a direct result of the pervasive pollution.

Why prioritise efforts to maintain a bearable temperature in Dhaka?

I want to offer shade to city residents, address disparities in water availability and green spaces, and increase tree cover in areas with limited foliage. My goal is to mitigate the city's temperature by strategically planting trees, providing ample shade, and enhancing greenery in vulnerable locations.

Can the temperature in Dhaka be effectively reduced through tree planting and shade creation alone?

No, these measures will not suffice unless there is a substantial reduction in carbon emissions. Diminishing carbon emissions stands as the most significant challenge in Dhaka City. The adverse impacts of construction practices, vehicle fuel combustion, and carbon generation affect people of all ages. Without prompt action to curb carbon emissions and manage pollution, there is a looming future where outdoor mobility might be restricted due to severe pollution.

It is imperative for us to transition towards clean or green energy and embrace renewable energy sources.

Have you encountered any challenges in your work?

One significant challenge I have encountered while working in Dhaka is the prevalent bureaucracy. Each organisation operates independently, leading to various obstacles when trying to implement initiatives. Overcoming these challenges requires a collaborative approach, where all parties work together according to a shared formula. Through unified efforts, much more can be achieved collectively.

What measures do you believe are essential when temperatures rise?

It is crucial to issue warnings to schools when temperatures rise, and if the situation demands, consider closing them. Discussions are ongoing with the Meteorological Department to develop strategies for addressing extreme heat conditions, specifying actions to take and avoid. Additionally, I am focused on raising awareness through an application, providing guidance on dealing with heat strokes and promoting necessary precautions.

It has been nearly nine months since you assumed the post of the chief heat officer. What activities have you completed during this time?

In the past few months, we successfully planted over 5,000 trees across 15 slums. We engaged in proactive communication with the communities, informing them about the initiative. Furthermore, we have appointed dedicated volunteers to oversee the well-being of these trees. I am actively involved in training and raising awareness among these volunteers, guiding them on the appropriate tree species to be planted.

Is there a significant project you aim to undertake in the new year?

Our focus for the new year is to establish urban forests in Dhaka. We are currently developing plans for two urban forests in Banani and Kalyanpur, and this endeavour will require several partnerships. Conversations have already been initiated with the Bangladesh Bank in this regard. Our goal is to plant a total of 80,000-85,000 trees, with 75,000 trees designated for the two urban forests.

Do you have any long-term plans?

This year, we are in the process of developing a climate action plan. Additionally, we are actively working on formulating a comprehensive heat action plan and are seeking collaboration with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. Our aim is to engage in partnerships focusing on various health issues and initiate projects to prevent and combat overheating. We have already launched some initiatives, employing a public-private partnership approach, to reduce urban heat in the long term.