Sustainable solutions, radiant tomorrow: Embracing the future with HATIL

Today signifies a day dedicated to Clean Energy. In a world grappling with the repercussions of climate change, the push for clean energy becomes imperative. Thankfully, HATIL, a prominent furniture brand, stands as a symbol of optimism for an industry in the midst of a profound shift towards sustainability. While the furniture sector often contributes to deforestation, HATIL consistently challenges this norm by adhering to sustainable practices that involve the use of renewable and reusable energy sources.

Energy is key to a dual challenge: leaving no one aside while also conserving the environment. Renewable energy is essential to its resolution. One of the most pressing reasons for embracing clean energy is its role in mitigating climate change. With this purpose HATIL's dedication to the environment stretches back to its very core. Recognizing the devastating impact of traditional wood sourcing practices, HATIL became the first Bangladeshi furniture manufacturer to embrace FSC-certified wood and set a groundbreaking precedent for the entire industry. FSC is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the world's precious forests and biodiversity. This esteemed certification guarantees that the wood used in HATIL's products originates from responsibly managed forests, ensuring the long-term health and biodiversity of our ecosystems.

"We are committed to protecting our planet for future generations", said Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of HATIL.

At HATIL, the commitment to sustainability extends beyond wood sourcing. The company employs cutting-edge innovation across its complete manufacturing process, proactively minimizing waste and reducing resource consumption at each stage. With the Coral Anti-pollution System, a central dust collector transforming wood waste into fuel, and meticulous recycling programs ensuring minimal environmental impact, HATIL has taken a giant leap towards preventing air pollution as well as the health hazards of the employees. Every speck of dust collected is ingeniously repurposed into briquettes for fuel, reusing the waste into a valuable resource to not just reduce the environmental footprint but also leave behind sustainable imprints for generations to come. It is one of the primary advantages of clean energy; unlike conventional energy sources, such as coal and oil, renewables produce little to no greenhouse gas emissions during operation. This reduction in carbon footprint is instrumental in mitigating climate change, aligning with international efforts to limit global temperature rise.

Photo: Courtesy

Furthermore, the deployment of clean energy systems empowers communities to generate their own power, fostering self-sufficiency in energy. Their dedication to sustainability reached new heights with the generation of 2.66 MWp of renewable energy through solar panels that enabled them to contribute to the grid, promoting resilience and reducing reliance on centralized energy production. They are actively contributing to a greener, more sustainable future for all, embracing a holistic approach towards environmental responsibility.

Like the famous quote, "The earth doesn't belong to us, we belong to the earth," we have a fundamental responsibility to contribute to the well-being of mother nature. Therefore, owning a HATIL piece isn't just about acquiring furniture; it's about making a conscious choice for the planet. Every sofa, bed, chair, and table are a testament to HATIL's unwavering belief to live and relive.

