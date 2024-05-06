This surge in demand is driving innovation in the sector

Supplement

R N Paul, Managing Director, RFL Group
06 May, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:32 am

This surge in demand is driving innovation in the sector

Vision AC focuses on manufacturing energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions

R N Paul, Managing Director, RFL Group
06 May, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 10:32 am
R N Paul, Managing Director, RFL Group. Sketch: TBS
R N Paul, Managing Director, RFL Group. Sketch: TBS

The air conditioner market in Bangladesh has shifted significantly, evolving from a luxury item to an essential requirement for all.

The air conditioning industry is experiencing a cool wave of growth driven by various factors. One major driver is the relentless rise in global temperatures. As heat waves become more frequent and intense, particularly in developing countries with burgeoning populations, staying comfortable indoors necessitates efficient air conditioning.

At Vision, we are focusing on developing energy-efficient air conditioners that utilize dual inverter technology and eco-friendly refrigerants to minimise their environmental impact. We use copper condensers to ensure optimal performance and longevity of Vision air conditioning units.

Additionally, the rise of smart home technology is creating a perfect storm for further growth. Imagine seamlessly controlling your air conditioners remotely or integrating them with other smart home features for optimal comfort and energy savings. 

This surge in demand is driving innovation in the sector, with Vision AC focusing on manufacturing energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions. Vision is also preparing for further growth with optimal customer services.

This article was written by TBS Reporting based on a conversation with R N Paul

