Skills gained from Bangabandhu Tunnel will prove valuable in future projects

While constructing the Bangabandhu Tunnel, the engineering team encountered numerous technical challenges, as underwater tunnel construction was a novel endeavour for the region.

Significant attention was also required for the vital economic significance of Chattogram Port along the Karnaphuli River. The project's overall responsibility was entrusted to Engineer Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, who, as a retired additional chief engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) in 2015, assumed the role through contractual appointment.

Harunur Rashid earned his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Chittagong Engineering College in 1979 and joined the Water and Sewerage Authority in the port city as an assistant engineer in June of the following year.

He joined the RHD as an assistant engineer in 1984 after passing the sixth BCS. In 2013, he served as the project manager for the Dapdapia Bridge in Barishal. He also directed the construction of the Shah Amanat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River.

In 2017, he assumed the role of sub-project manager for the multi-lane tunnel construction project beneath the Karnaphuli River on a contractual basis. In 2018, he became the project director for the Bangabandhu Tunnel, overseeing the entire project.

During a recent conversation with The Business Standard, he shared his experience leading the tunnel project.

What challenges did you face during the project?

In our country, every project encounters challenges such as land acquisition and utility transfers, and this project was no different. The loan for the project was based on a contractual agreement, which required the land to be handed over to the contractor before commencing the project. Extensive research was conducted on this issue.

This project was executed through a direct agreement between China and Bangladesh. The Economic Relations Division held numerous meetings with creditor authorities to explain the country's context, leading to China's Exim Bank agreeing to release funds allocated for the main tunnel after the land was fully paid for.

Additionally, the project's initial proposal earmarked only Tk1 crore for electricity costs. However, it became apparent that 15MW of uninterrupted power was needed once work commenced. The Bangladesh Power Development Board provided the connection without requiring a deposit.

This necessitated a revision of the initial DPP after one year, which posed another significant challenge. An interim meeting was convened to address this issue, and my gratitude goes to those involved in resolving it.

After completing 5% of the north tunnel excavation, we encountered technical issues due to harder subsoil. When excavation reached 50%, there was a shield defect in the boring machine, leading to a 3-4 month halt, resolved by foreign experts. Consequently, the first tunnel took 18 months, while the latter was done in 10 months.

The project agreement initially allowed a 60-month loan availability period with loan instalments commencing after the project's end. Due to Covid-19, there was a project delay, extending the term by one year.

The Chinese government didn't extend the loan availability period, but the Economic Relations Division extended the loan tenure only to February 2024, without changing the start date for loan instalment repayments.

How did you continue construction works during the pandemic?

Despite widespread stagnation at that time, the government's foresight enabled us to persevere. We imported crucial project materials and equipment from abroad, even working with customs officials on special requests during office shutdowns.

The project continued without interruption during the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the visionary decisions of authorities. Chinese experts, who worked on the project, faced Covid-19 infections, and they often had to return to their country. The pace of progress had to be swift.

How will the tunnel benefit the country's engineering sector?

We aimed at minimising international recruitment and promoting the employment of local engineers, many of whom were young or middle-aged. This strategy was designed to equip them with the necessary technology, knowledge, and skills for the future. The construction of the tunnel will enable local engineers to apply this expertise to other projects in the future.