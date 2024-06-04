Remove duty on man-made fibre import for boosting competitiveness

Supplement

Mohammad Ali Khokon
04 June, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 01:07 pm

Related News

Remove duty on man-made fibre import for boosting competitiveness

The global apparel market is dominated by manmade fibre-based products

Mohammad Ali Khokon
04 June, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 01:07 pm
Remove duty on man-made fibre import for boosting competitiveness

Our demand is that the government ensure a smooth supply of gas and electricity, which are some of the essential components for the industry.

Another major challenge for our recycling industry — 7% VAT on jhut collection and 15% VAT on recycled yarn — should be withdrawn by the next budget.

The NBR also collects about 16% Tax Deducted at Source from local textile mills in supply of yarn, fabrics, dyeing and finishing of fabrics. It should be only 4% for the whole process.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The global apparel market is dominated by manmade fibre-based products but we have to pay duty on import of the material — the government should remove it to make us competitive for export.

The country is scheduled to be graduating from an LDC to a developing country soon. After graduation, we need double stage value addition to get market access in the major markets, which requires more investment in backward linkage industries, especially woven textiles. But the financing cost hike makes it difficult.

The government should take measures to keep  bank interest at an affordable level.

Mohammad Ali Khokon is the president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA).

 

Economy / Budget

Budget in the time of crisis / Budget / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

5h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

2h | Videos
Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

16h | Videos
How EVMs work in Indian elections

How EVMs work in Indian elections

5h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

15h | Videos