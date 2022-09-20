Omera LPG promises to support alternative energy solution to industries

Omera Petroleum Limited (OPL) started its LPG venture in Bangladesh with the vision to "contribute to the nation's energy diversity." Omera is the fastest growing LPG operator in the LPG Industry of Bangladesh and most reliable LP gas supplier for diversified customer segments.

As a leading LPG operator in the market, Omera has made robust investment on US DOT 4 BA 240 Cylinder and European standard bottling and storage facilities in Mongla, Ghorashal, Bogura and Mirasharai with a consolidated supply capacity of around 3 lakh MT per Year. OPL has a competitive edge in addressing the growing demand as it has the largest bottling and storage complex in Bangladesh.

At Omera, safety and quality are paramount concerns to all involved in the LPG business, from producers through the supply, storage, handling and distribution to the end consumers. To ensure a safe environment while using LPG, Omera has introduced industrial inspection and safety audit by their dedicated competent team. Omera has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 for its quality and safety performance.

At present, due to lack of sufficient and uninterrupted pressure of natural gas and cost increase of diesel, petrol and octane, the industries are suffering to maintain the consistent target production. To keep uninterrupted production afloat, LPG can be the best alternative energy solution.

In recent times, the demand for LPG by industrial customers has been increasing. To cater to this growing demand, Omera has launched a specialised service called Omera Priority, offering LPG energy solutions to industries.

Omera Priority will ensure the availability of uninterrupted LP gas supply for industrial and commercial customers. It also offers Omera Autogas, which is LPG for the automotive sector.

Besides, Omera Priority will provide technical support to its customers. Presently, Omera is supplying LPG to garments, metal, ceramic, packaging and food industries. LPG is the best alternative and the most affordable clean energy solution for boilers, furnaces, industrial dryers, kiln and stenter machines.

Omera Priority is also serving household segments such as large apartments with LPG Reticulation System, providing the "plug and play" convenience. Omera Priority offers all types of LPG solutions for industrial and commercial customers.

It provides LPG solutions by providing LPG storage tanks, cylinder banks, vaporisers, SNG devices, etc. These equipment are imported from Europe, USA and Japan.

Omera Priority always ensures a strong technical service team in stand by for providing 24/7 service to its customers. It is capable of serving its customers anywhere in Bangladesh.

Omera Priority can be contacted at Hotline: +8801708124200, and E-mail: [email protected]

Md Rokonujjaman is Head of Corporate Sales at Omera LPG