New job markets, skilled human resources will be our focus

We now calculate the number of outgoing migrants in a fiscal year and in the last fiscal year, about 10 lakh people went abroad. The number will be close to 11 lakh in the next fiscal year and it will continue to grow in the coming years as the demand for human resources will remain for some more years globally. Until we become completely dependent on the fourth industrial revolution, the fields such as caregiving, where human beings are irreplaceable, continue to require humans.

The labour market is expanding now. New markets are constantly being created. Now it's a matter of whether we can deliver that properly. We hope that the number of skilled workers will increase.

We want to measure the entire immigration sector by quality, not by numbers. The number is increasing which is certainly a joy for us. But we will be happier when we can send more skilled people. If we cannot increase the per capita remittances, this number will not have a significant impact on the amount of remittances.

So our current focus is less on quantity and more on quality. That is why we are revamping our training centres. We are thinking of launching some new courses like Caregiving and Augmented Reality based Wellbeing.

We are prioritising countries which will take our skilled workers. That is why the activities of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (Boesl) have increased more than before in recent times. For example, people are moving to the shipping sector in Russia, to the nursing sector in Kuwait. We are giving special focus to these places. These countries are taking skilled workers.

We want our partner, the private recruiting agencies, to come forward. Because, it is not only the government's responsibility to create opportunities for them. We have BAIRA (Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies) and their members.

Now the remittance is being discussed. The flow of remittances is on the decline. So far, remittance inflow has been three% more than last year. We think remittances will return to their previous trend. That is why the Bangladesh Bank and the Finance Division mainly take various initiatives. In particular, Bangladesh Bank is working on how to send app-based remittances. We are also making arrangements to simplify the service, waive the commission in some cases, strengthen the campaign, and bring the people involved in hundi in the country under the law.

Besides, we have sent the proposal of the Mandatory Saving Scheme from our Ministry to the Finance Division and other places. It is also in the Eighth Five Year Plan. So overall I think remittances will turn positive in the next two months.

The high cost of migration to Bangladesh has always been a topic of discussion. It is not the government's sole responsibility to reduce immigration costs. Many countries have committed to zero cost, but even then we are not succeeding 100%. However, government agency Boesl has brought down the cost of immigration to zero.

We also expect others to reduce costs. So far, we have fulfilled 100% of the demand letters that we have received through Boesl in Malaysia. We are trying to get more queries on sending workforce.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment

TBS Correspondent Kamran Siddiqui talked with the expatriate welfare secretary